Tom Grennan reveals his wedding plans with Pilates instructor Danniella Carraturo

He announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Italian Pilates instructor Danniella Carraturo seven months ago.

And now British singer Tom Grennan has given fans an update on his wedding plans after completing his Australian tour.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the 27-year-old Little Bit of Love crooner said he was in the best place he was, but the pair were in no rush to race down the aisle.

“Right now I’m just enjoying our time. were happy. Life is pretty beautiful, and right now I’m trying to focus on conquering Australia,” he said.

Tom proposed to Danniella in February, but the couple are doing their best to keep things calm despite his stardom.

They reportedly met in an elevator in 2020 before briefly breaking up and getting back together amid the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

He previously described Danniella as his “life” and “the woman of my dreams.”

Last year he told Metro,co.uk that he was in a relationship but wanted to keep her identity a secret.

“My personal life is something I want to keep to myself now and the time will come when everyone will know what it’s about, but I think it’s cool to keep it to myself.

“It blossoms into something very beautiful and I think for now it’s just us two who want to experience that and no one has an opinion yet.”

He added: “I think everyone will be happy for me and she’s great, but for now I think it should just be me and her.”

Tom is known for hits like Found What I’ve Been Looking For and Little Bit of Love.