Tom Grennan is ‘engaged to Danniella Carraturo after proposing seven months ago’

Tom Grennan is reportedly engaged to his longtime partner, Italian Pilates instructor Danniella Carraturo.

According to The sunthe 27-year-old hitmaker proposed seven months ago, but the happy news of the couple has only just come to light.

This comes after the pair were spotted together at Wimbledon earlier this year, with Danniella wearing a striking diamond ring on her engagement finger as she packed on the PDA with her beau.

“Tom proposed in late February and they couldn’t be happier,” a source told the publication.

They added: “They’ve only been together for a few years, but Tom knew from the start that Danniella was special.”

About their impending wedding plans, the source added that they want to keep things calm despite his stardom.

“The plan is a simple family ceremony, not some big showbiz bash,” they said, adding that he has a tattoo tribute for his bride-to-be.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Tom Grennan and Carraturo for comment.

The pair reportedly met in an elevator in 2020, but broke up and then got back together amid the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

He previously described Danniella as his “life” and “the woman of my dreams.”

Last year he told Metro,co.uk that he was in a relationship, but wanted to keep her identity a secret.

“My personal life is something I want to keep to myself now and the time will come when everyone will know what it’s about, but I think it’s cool to keep it to myself.

“It blossoms into something very beautiful and I think for now it’s just us two who want to experience that and no one has an opinion yet.”

He added: “I think everyone will be happy for me and she’s great, but for now I think it should just be me and her.”

Tom is known for hits like Found What I’ve Been Looking For and Little Bit of Love.