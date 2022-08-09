Tom Ford’s four-bedroom, 1,000-acre New Mexico ranch is on the market for $9 million

A New Mexico ranch built on expansive land once owned by fashion designer Tom Ford, 60, has come on the market for $8.95 million.

The beautiful property is secluded outside the village of Youngsville, about a two and a half hour drive around the Valles Caldera National Reserve north of Albuquerque.

Known as The River Ranch or ‘Estancia de Rio’, the rustic home has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths spread over 4,500 square feet.

It stands on 1,000 acres of valleys, rivers and desert plains, and was built “to take advantage of the pink and red hills and valley of Piedra Lumbre’s land grant,” Sotheby’s list reads, “which was commemorated by internationally acclaimed artist Georgia O’Keefe.’

The luxurious home was built between 2011 and 2012 after Ford sold the property in favor of his massive 20,662-acre Cerro Pelon ranch, which he owned until selling it for $48 million last year.

Estancia de Rio is being sold by musician Fred Haas, according to the New York Postwho said he was selling the ranch so his horses could be closer to Santa Fe.

“I love it here and bought it for the peace and quiet, to just be in nature and as a getaway,” Haas said, “it’s so beautiful, I hate to sell it.”

A New Mexico ranch built on expansive land once owned by fashion designer Tom Ford has hit the market for $8.95 million

Known as The River Ranch or ‘Estancia de Rio’, the home has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms spread over 4,500 square feet.

The home was built between 2011 and 2012 after Ford sold the property in favor of his massive 20,662-acre Cerro Pelon ranch, which he owned until he sold it last year for $48 million.

On the southern boundary of the valley where the property is located and visible from the house is Cerro Pedernal Mountain, which featured in one of Georgia O’Keefe’s most famous paintings.

Georgia O’Keefe’s famous painting of the Cerro Pedernal Mountain, which is visible from the property now for sale for $8.95 million

The beautiful four-bedroom home first hit the market in 2019 for a cool $12 million.

The house’s steel and concrete frame is topped with a stacked stone facade and has large windows that bring the New Mexico landscapes to every room.

In addition to the main house, the list also includes a number of individual guest houses – ‘casitas’, as the list calls them – which are connected by landscaped stone paths.

The unique homes were designed by Santa Fe architect John Wolf and ‘each structure is a self-contained work of art, capturing the essence of the environment through light and form, while interweaving the comforts of a high-end luxury retreat. ‘. list reads.

And the luxurious home also features a large plunge pool and hot tub on the patio overlooking the expansive countryside and the Rio Chama.

The house’s steel and concrete frame is covered with a facade of stacked bricks and has large windows that bring the landscapes of New Mexico to every room.

The property also features a number of separate guest houses – ‘casitas’, as the list calls them – connected by landscaped stone paths

The home was designed by Santa Fe architect John Wolf and “each structure is a self-contained work of art, capturing the essence of the environment through light and form, while interweaving the comforts of a high-end luxury retreat,” it said. the list. is reading

Estancia de Rio is being sold by musician Fred Haas, according to the New York Post, who said he sold the ranch so his horses could be closer to Santa Fe.

A quintessential expansive view from the kitchen of the New Mexico ranch house, which sits on 1,000 acres of valleys, rivers, and hills

Adjacent to the scenic property is an expansive 500-acre plot of land that is also for sale.

Northwest of the house is the Chama River Canyon Wilderness area and to the northeast across the Rio Chama is the Carson National Forest.

At the southern boundary of the valley where the property is located and visible from the house is Cerro Pedernal Mountain, which has featured in many of Georgia O’Keefe’s most famous paintings.

“She called it her mountain,” Haas said, “and you can see it from my doorstep.”

The spectacular New Mexico ranch is being sold by Associate Broker and Realtor Gary Bobolsky. He can be reached at gary.bobolsky@sothebys.realty

The home is secluded outside the village of Youngsville, about a two and a half hour drive around the mountains north of Albuquerque

Northwest of the property is the Chama River Canyon Wilderness area and to the northeast across the Rio Chama is the Carson National Forest