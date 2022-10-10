Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for ‘bringing generations together’ via the Harry Potter franchise

He rose to fame during his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise.

And Tom Felton has praised the author of the original books JK Rowling for “bringing so many generations together” through the stories.

His comments come after a wave of backlash against the writer following her controversial comments about transgender people – with the 35-year-old actor sharing that he is “not taking sides.”

Chat in a new interview with Times T2 magazine Tom drew on JK, real name Joanne, and her mark on the entertainment industry.

“I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded that I go to Comic Cons [fantasy conventions] in particular that no one alone has done more to bring joy to so many different generations and walks of life.

“I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of encounters with her, but she’s always been nice. So I’m very grateful for that,” he explained.

Controversial: Tom described the author as ‘beautiful’ while refusing to comment on the backlash, after she sparked controversy in 2020 for her comments about transgender people

His comments come after JK Rowling came under fire in early June 2020 for controversial tweets she posted about the transgender community.

Referring to an article referring to “people who menstruate,” the author tweeted, “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me. wumben? Wimp? Woomud?’

And after that, initially causing a stir, she continued to express controversial views on sex and gender in further tweets.

The attitude even caused major Harry Potter stars such as Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe to speak out against her views.

But he was more on the fence about refusing to voice his opinion on the matter, Tom explained: “I don’t tend to take sides.

“I won’t go into details, but I like to remind myself and others that many of my close friends have lifestyles or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with. We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences.’

The actor recently reunited with his on-screen Harry Potter father Jason Isaacs, when he came to see Tom on his West End show 2.22 Ghost Story.

They played the incredible dark father-son duo Lucius and Draco in the franchise, driving fans wild when they shared a photo of the reunion.