Tom Dean claims gold medal in men’s 4x100m medley relay after six years of silvers

After his silver service there was a golden farewell. Tom Dean had been on the second step of the podium six times at these Commonwealth Games.

Entering the final race of his marathon race, the two-time Olympic champion said his record-breaking performance would “sting” if he didn’t have his gold medal moment. But Dean wasn’t done yet.

Despite the men’s 4x100m medley being his eleventh dive of the week, he mustered up one last bit of energy to hold off Australian rival Kyle Chalmers on the final leg and bring it home here in Sandwell. It was Dean’s seventh medal, making him England’s most decorated athlete at a single Commonwealth Games.

‘Finally!’ he panted. “That was such a lovely way to end an incredible week. I’m a competitive person, so it stings a little when you’re that close to getting gold. That’s why I’m so glad it came together.

“To walk away as England’s most decorated athlete at a single Games, what a piece of history to have. It’s an incredible honour.’

Dean took home the quartet with Brodie Williams, James Wilby and James Guy, winning by just 0.08 seconds in a thrilling finish.

And it came less than two hours after his second place finish in the 200-meter individual medley, where he was beaten again by his annoying friend. On Saturday Duncan defeated Scott Dean in the 200m freestyle and it was the same story on Wednesday as the Scot took the lead after the second leg in the backstroke and won in a Games record time of 1 minute 56.88 seconds .

“Looks like I can’t get away from that man!” laughed Dean.

It was also a famous week for England’s Ben Proud, who added gold in the 50m freestyle to his win in the 50m butterfly.