Tom Daley’s husband phones police after ‘throwing a drink over an events promoter in a nightclub’ 

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black ‘called police officers’ at a London nightclub last night after he ‘threw a drink over an event promoter’, it is alleged.

The couple were at Freedom, a gay bar in Soho, when the alleged dispute took place in the early hours of the morning.

They had been drinking at the venue with Teddy Edwardes, 32, who stars in BBC3 show The Big Proud Party Agency, after dining at Avo Mario and watching a drag show at Chinatown’s Ku Bar.

But Mrs Edwardes claimed Mr Black, 48, threw a drink in her face after asking another person in the room to leave her table.

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black ‘called police officers’ at a London nightclub last night after he ‘threw a drink over an event promoter’, it is alleged. Pictured, the couple in April 2022

Ms Edwardes claimed Mr Black, 48, threw a drink in her face after asking another person in the room to leave her table

She then said she had given Mr Black “a pat on the back of the head” in response, but a source close to the couple said someone had “punched Mr Black in the back of the head.”

Ms Edwardes was subsequently removed from the club and the police were called, she said.

On Instagram, Ms Edwardes, founder of Lick events, said: ‘I went out last night for a few quiet drinks with my friends, nothing crazy, and I ran into Tom Daley and his husband in Soho, who… unprovoked he threw in Freedom a whole drink over me.

“I didn’t have a drink to throw back so I chose violence, it wasn’t that violent, he got a tap on the back of the head.

The couple were at Freedom (pictured), a gay bar in Soho, when the alleged dispute took place in the early hours of the morning.

Ms Edwardes later posted online that Mr Daley, 28, was “sweet” during the incident and tried to “spread the situation”. Pictured, the couple in December 2021

“Tell me why he’s crying outside saying it’s a targeted attack and he’s traumatized and called the police and I had to wait there for hours while the police asked questions.

“And now I’ve been warned and have to go in for interviews.”

A source close to Mr Daley and Mr Black said the couple went on a “date night” last night without their four-year-old son Robbie.

“Someone hit Lance on the back of the head, the person who hit him has been removed from Freedom by security who checked the CCTV footage, this has been reported to the police investigating,” they said. The sun.

Ms Edwardes later posted online that Mr Daley, 28, was “sweet” during the incident and tried to “spread the situation”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that they were called to the Wardour Street location just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, “after reports of an altercation between a man in his forties and a woman in his thirties”. Pictured, the couple in July 2022

She added: ‘For anyone who asked what had happened, we basically invited them to where we sat and I bought them some drinks etc., everything was fine.

“And then this random guy came and sat next to us and my friend said they were uncomfortable because they didn’t know who it was, so I asked security if they could move them…

“Security came to take them on and Tom’s husband started going crazy saying how unwelcome I made him feel and that he was leaving, so I thought okay? If that’s what you want? Then I immediately got a drink in the face.’

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told The Sun they were called to the Wardour Street location just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, “after reports of an altercation between a man in his forties and a woman in his thirties.”

They said no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.