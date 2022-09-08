Tom Daley reveals all on the key to his happy marriage to film director Lance Black

Tom Daley has revealed his best advice for maintaining a happy marriage after five years with his American director husband.

The Olympic gold medalist, 28, spoke to Cosmopolitan UK and provided insight into his relationship with Dustin Lance Black, 48, whom he married in May 2017.

He said being open to each other about how their day had gone while they were in bed helps keep the couple well-connected.

Candid: Tom Daley has revealed his best advice for maintaining a happy marriage after five years with his American director husband

He told the publication: “When we go to bed, we always ask each other what was our best and worst part of the day.

‘It’s a good opportunity to share something nice, but also something that’ [wasn’t].

“It doesn’t necessarily mean I’m crazy about him, it could be anything, just being able to create that conversation.”

The LGBTQ campaigner and new Cosmopolitan UK cover star also shared how the Tokyo Olympics, which were under such strict Covid rules, left him in ‘disbelief’ after winning the gold medal.

Opening: The Olympic gold medalist, 28, spoke to Cosmopolitan UK and gave insight into his relationship with Dustin Lance Black, 48, who married in May 2017

“I thought about all the things I had to do to get to that point, all the times my dad took me to training, how I wish he was there to see it,” he said. “How I wish Lance, Robbie and my mother were there to see it.

“It was almost disbelief, but also the first moment when I really felt a real sense of peace and contentment in myself.

“I’ve felt like an impostor for a long time.

“I had impostor syndrome because I had never won. People called me an Olympic champion or whatever, but I wasn’t, and I never felt like I could correct them. So to finally have it done was just really nice. ‘

And because of his love of knitting, which has landed him a book deal, a knitwear line with John Lewis, and many fans eager to see his next knit item, he’s also revealed he’s hoping for his own fashion week show.

He continued: ‘I dodge, take out and can be completely in my own little world. Honestly, it was my secret superpower before the Olympics…

“One day I would love to have my own fashion week show. I would also love to be able to walk in and see things in stores.

Looking Ahead: Tom has also revealed that he hopes to have his own fashion week show after finding success with his passion for knitting

“One of my favorite things is when a friend tells me they’d like to learn to knit, I say, ‘Come on, I’ll teach you, let’s have a few glasses of Prosecco and sit down and knit.’ That’s literally heaven to me.’

The 28-year-old, who shares a son, Robert, four, with his 48-year-old husband, says he ‘wishes he’d never been there’ after he hit YouTube in 2013.

He explained that he was concerned about exploring his sexuality due to being in the public eye and “people asking questions.”

“I didn’t know if someone was trying to outsmart me or be spiteful,” he said.

“There were many different areas I had to pay attention to. It was just a lot… But I got to the point, “I don’t care.” I have to be myself and I never want to be seen as lying or ashamed of who I am.’

The Olympic champion has since taken a year off from diving after standing on top of the podium at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

He said he has completely focused on his son and husband since taking a break: “As you get older, you realize how much your parents have done for you and how much they have sacrificed.

“Then you realize all the lessons they taught you and how you can then adapt them for your kids. I’d like to have the same relationship I had with my father with Robbie.”

The full Tom Daley interview can be found in the October/November issue of Cosmopolitan UK, on ​​sale from 13 September.