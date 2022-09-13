Tom Cruise surprises locals while filming action scenes for Mssion: Impossible in the Lake District 

<!–

A group of local hikers in the Lake District got a surprise when they found Tom Cruise filming Mission: Impossible on Tuesday.

Adam Wheeler and Lucy Hinch from County Durham were out for a walk with their Siberian Husky Blitz when they spotted the Hollywood star filming his latest blockbuster.

The actor, who was taken to High Cragg by helicopter before floating down to Buttermere, gleefully posed for a photo with the couple, thanked them and jumped off again.

Speak with the northern echoAdam said several people wanted pictures with Tom who wanted to.

He said, “He was kind and polite and very humble. Tom Cruise apologized for the noise from the helicopters and asked if we were okay.

“He made sure that anyone who wanted to get their photos with him. We were the last to get a picture of him and then he just paraglide off the mountain back to his camp next to Buttermere.’

“It was a real pleasure to meet one of the most famous Hollywood celebrity actors – also one of the richest. It wasn’t what we expected while walking the hills.’

The couple added that they had seen some of the footage, where Tom performed all of his own stunts as he descended the waterfall several times.

The actor has taken flying lessons at Teeside Airport in preparation for an exciting scene in the new film, which will be released on July 7, 2023.

The film stars Tom alongside Hayley Atwell, Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson and The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.

Meanwhile, Tom’s Top: Gun Maverick continues its box office reign, following a successful weekend following US National Cinema Day on September 3.

The sequel has now replaced Disney’s and Marvel’s hit Black Panther as the fifth highest grossing film of all time.

The calculation was confirmed earlier this month after the film made $7.9 million Labor Day Weekend, per year Deadline.