Tom Cruise reveals he loves spending time in Britain because ‘everyone is so pleasant’

Tom Cruise has said he loves spending time in Britain because “everyone is nice” and no one is trying to “crowd” him.

The 60-year-old actor has been in the UK for the past few months filming scenes for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The movie star said he loves to relax here and has found everyone he has met “well-mannered.”

Anglophile: Tom Cruise has shared how he loves spending time in Britain because ‘everyone is pleasant’ and no one is trying to ‘crowd’ him (pictured in May 2022)

He told Derbyshire Live: ‘Everyone is nice and will nod or say hello without crowding you. I was raised to be well mannered and you really get that in Britain.

“I also enjoy walking the same streets as Shakespeare, Dickens and even The Beatles. That’s really cool.’

Tom added: ‘I think I’m an Anglophile. I spend a lot of time in the UK and it’s not just for work reasons. I just love being here.’

The actor spent a lot of summer in the UK and was spotted at the Queen’s Jubilee, a women’s final at Wimbledon and concerts by The Rolling Stones and Adele in Hyde Park.

Filming: The actor has been in the UK for the past few months filming scenes for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (pictured during the F1 British Grand Prix in July 2022)

Tom also celebrated his 60th birthday in the Cotswolds and was reportedly joined by stars such as David Beckham, James Corden and Gordon Ramsay.

He was also in London for the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May, where he mingled with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In recent weeks, Tom has been seen performing daring stunts in the Lake District, including showing off his paratrooper skills as he dove to the ground performing aerial acrobatics in scenes filmed earlier this month.

The actor has taken flying lessons at Teeside Airport in preparation for the exciting scenes in the new film.

On location: The movie star said he loves relaxing here and has found everyone he met ‘well-mannered’ (filming photo in the Lake District)

Tom is known for being friendly on set, and the actor said he tries not to “distinguish” himself from other people.

Earlier this month, a group of local hikers in the Lake District got a surprise when they ran into Tom filming Mission: Impossible.

Adam Wheeler and Lucy Hinch from County Durham were out for a walk with their Siberian Husky Blitz when they spotted the Hollywood star filming his latest blockbuster.

The actor, who was taken to High Cragg by helicopter before floating down to Buttermere, gleefully posed for a photo with the couple, thanked them and jumped off again.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Adam said several people wanted photos with Tom who were eager.

He said, “He was kind and polite and very humble. Tom Cruise apologized for the noise from the helicopters and asked if we were okay.

“He made sure that anyone who wanted to get their photos with him. We were the last to get his photo and then he just paraglide off the mountain back to his camp next to Buttermere.

“It was a real pleasure to meet one of the most famous Hollywood celebrity actors – also one of the richest. It wasn’t what we expected while walking the hills.’

The couple added that they had seen some of the footage, where Tom performed all of his own stunts as he descended the waterfall several times.

The film stars Tom alongside Hayley Atwell, Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson and The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.