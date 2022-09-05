Tom Cruise performs a DANGEROUS stunt on the wing of a Biplane for upcoming Mission: Impossible film

He is known for performing his own stunts in his Hollywood blockbusters.

And Tom Cruise again showed his daring demeanor when he stood on top of a small World War II biplane as it flew in mid-air over South Africa’s Blyde River Canyon.

The 60-year-old actor performed the dangerous stunt in a short clip on social media while filming scenes for his upcoming Mission Impossible movie.

Actionman: Tom Cruise once again showed his daring demeanor as he stood on a small World War II biplane as it flew mid-air over South Africa’s Blyde River Canyon

The action man has been taking flying lessons at the airport in preparation for exciting scenes for the next installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, due out on July 7, 2023.

The video shows the brightly colored planes flying through the sky before coming down to land at the airport.

The adrenaline junkie donned a brown jacket and matching pants, while not wearing a helmet during the deadly stunt.

Dangerous: The 60-year-old actor performed the dangerous stunt in a short clip on social media while filming scenes for his upcoming Mission Impossible movie

Tom was heard to say: ‘Hello everyone, I wish I could be with you, I’m sorry for all the extra noise. As you can see I’m filming the latest episode of Mission: Impossible.

“Right now we are above the beautiful Blyde River Canyon in beautiful South Africa and we are making this film for the big screen for the public to see in the local theatres.”

It comes after Tom, who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise, reportedly apologized for ruining a couple’s walk while filming the scene.

Jason and Sarah Haygarth were walking nearby when they spotted the production crew’s helicopter.

Scenic: The video shows the brightly colored planes flying through the sky before coming down to land at the airport

“Towards the end of the hike, the last peak, we see helicopters taking off up a ravine and dropping people off the top… We were like, this didn’t seem right,” Jason told Extra.

“We found out that the people were the cameramen. When we got to the top, we were stopped by what must have been a member of the production team and said, “You can’t go. We’re going to land the helicopter from the top…” So we took a selfie,” he said.

After the helicopters landed, the couple continued on their way where they encountered Tom strapped to a paraglider.

“I saw right away it was him,” Sarah said. “By the time we got there, people were talking about Mission: Impossible being filmed…but I was expecting a stunt double.”

“He apologized for the noise first,” Jason added. “Sorry guys, I know we ruined your walk with the noise.” And then he said, “I like your dog.”‘

‘We asked, ‘What are you doing?’ Then he said, “I’m going to jump off.” I was like, “What are you going to do?”

He said, “I’m going to jump off.” Right before he jumped off, he said, “Goodbye! Hope this goes well,” and we said, “Good luck, Tom.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has a current release date of July 14, 2023.

The film, the seventh in the franchise, stars Tom alongside Hayley Atwell, Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson and The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.