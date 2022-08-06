Tom Cruise lives up to reputation by arriving in London by helicopter while filming new movie
Tom Cruise lived up to his credentials as an action star when he arrived in London by helicopter before heading out for shopping.
The star, 60, flashed a huge smile and a friendly wave as he landed in the UK to film the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible series.
He arrived in the capital by helicopter wearing a chic black ensemble with a functional black backpack and his signature aviator glasses.
Chopper: Tom Cruise arrives in Battersea by helicopter earlier today while filming in the UK for Mission: Impossible 8
Smile: the star of all the action doesn’t half do things and was in good spirits upon his arrival
The ageless star seemed to be in a good mood as he stepped out in Battersea and joked with the wait staff.
He then traded the helicopter for a sports car to continue his journey.
The more relaxed day for Tom comes after he surprised hikers this week when he jumped off a mountain in the Lake District while filming Mission: Impossible 8.
He launched himself off the side of a mountain and paraglide into a field while being filmed by a cameraman.
Spirited: The ageless star was in a good mood when he stepped out in Battersea and joked with the wait staff
Style: He was pictured arriving in the capital in a chic black ensemble with a functional black backpack and his signature aviator glasses
Tom was joined on location by his co-star Simon Pegg, who was seen waiting next to a car as he watched the action.
The stunt wasn’t a one-off for Tom as he quickly got into a helicopter to fly up and try again.
He reportedly apologized for ruining a couple’s walk while filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
The couple, Jason and Sarah Haygarth, told… Additional they ran into a production team for the film and the actor while walking in a national park in the UK called the Lake District.
On location: Tom Cruise surprised hikers this week when he parachuted from a mountain in the Lake District while filming Mission: Impossible 8