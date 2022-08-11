Tom Cruise is grounded as fast wind force Mission: Impossible 8 crew to cancel recording

Tom Cruise’s plans for a busy filming day were thwarted on Thursday when high winds forced production on Mission: Impossible 8 to be halted.

The 60-year-old actor is currently in the UK filming scenes for the upcoming blockbuster, but he and director Christopher McQuarry had to stop it due to inclement weather.

The movie star arrived in a large field in his personal helicopter and was seen with members of the crew.

With high winds and low clouds putting a damper on the plans, the crew decided to stop filming for today.

Tom was casually dressed for the outing as he donned a black quilted jacket and navy blue jeans.

Also on set was director Christopher who wore a navy blue polo shirt with black pants and a matching jacket.

It comes after Tom, who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise, reportedly apologized for ruining a couple’s walk while filming the scene.

Jason and Sarah Haygarth were walking nearby when they spotted the production crew’s helicopter.

“Towards the end of the hike, the last peak, we see helicopters taking off up a ravine and dropping people off the top… We were like, this didn’t seem right,” Jason told Extra.

“We found out that the people were the cameramen. When we got to the top, we were stopped by what must have been a member of the production team and said, “You can’t go. We’re going to land the helicopter from the top…” So we took a selfie,” he said.

After the helicopters landed, the couple continued on their way where they encountered Tom strapped to a paraglider.

“I saw right away it was him,” Sarah said. “By the time we got there, people were talking about Mission: Impossible being filmed…but I was expecting a stunt double.”

“He apologized for the noise first,” Jason added. “Sorry guys, I know we ruined your walk with the noise.” And then he said, “I like your dog.”‘

‘We asked, ‘What are you doing?’ Then he said, “I’m going to jump off.” I was like, “What are you going to do?”

He said, “I’m going to jump off.” Just before he jumped off, he said, “Goodbye! Hope this goes well,” and we said, “Good luck, Tom.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has a current release date of July 14, 2023.

The film, the seventh in the franchise, stars Tom alongside Hayley Atwell, Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson and The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.

