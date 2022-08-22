Tom Cruise is followed off a heliport by an overzealous autograph seeker

<!–

Tom Cruise was spotted arriving in New York City by helicopter on Sunday.

The 60-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor was followed by an overzealous autograph seeker holding a photo of the star and a pen.

The Hollywood action hero, who wore dark navy jeans, a polo t-shirt, a Yankees hat, Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses and combat boots, didn’t seem to notice the energetic man behind him as he walked through a parking lot.

Can I have your autograph?: Tom Cruise met an overzealous autograph seeker when he arrived in New York by helicopter on Sunday

Or maybe he was in too much of a hurry to stop and sign for the man.

Carrying a black backpack, the father of three seemed to escape when the chasing fan entered.

The actor has been to the UK filming scenes for the upcoming blockbuster production of Mission: Impossible 8.

The star keeps himself in excellent physical shape as he regularly performs stunts and acts as his own pilot both on and off set, owning multiple types of aircraft.

Tom’s recent blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick, hit another milestone, surpassing worldwide sales of 1.3 billion, making it Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing film ever and placing it in the top 10 movies of all time.

Targeted by Tom: The 60-year-old returns to the US from the UK, where he was filming scenes for the latest Mission: Impossible 8

This solidifies The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is only the 12th film to ever cross the $600 million mark at the domestic box office.

This is the first film in Cruise’s long career to earn more than $1 billion.

Cruise and the Top Gun cast went through months of flight training in preparation for the role, while taking to the skies for the scenes themselves.

Avoidance Tactics: Loyal to his Mission Impossible character, Ethan Hunt, Cruise is quick on his feet, knows how to fly and owns several planes

Tom wasn’t allowed to fly an actual F-18 jet, but he was the pilot of many other planes used during the film and even directed and filmed his own scenes while piloting the plane and adjusting his own camera in front of him with no space in the background. cockpit for driver assistance.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer hopes the Academy Awards will recognize Top Gun: Maverick, especially the efforts of the lead actor, Tom Cruise.

Paramount Pictures could also do it for the Oscar for Best Picture, and with his long and fantastic career, he just might win the lead actor nod, which many people, including Bruckheimer, think is far too late. Top Gun: Maverick is currently in theaters and will debut on digital home video on August 23, 2023.

This comes just as Cruise was named the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

At a peak: Tom’s recent blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick, hit another milestone, surpassing worldwide sales of 1.3 billion, making it Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing film ever and placing it in the top 10 movies of all time