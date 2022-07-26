Tom Cruise heads to The Twenty Two restaurant … as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez dine at hotspot

Tom Cruise appeared to be in good spirits when he stepped into The Twenty Two restaurant in London on Monday, where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez also dined.

The A-list actor, 60, smiled as he wore a black polo shirt with dark blue jeans and black boots during the evening out, with his brown locks to the side.

Prior to his foray into the upscale establishment, he wore a silver watch as he waved to the onlookers.

Jeff, 58, and his wife Lauren, 52, also beamed as they made their way to The Twenty Two restaurant.

The multi-billionaire founder of Amazon wore a dark suit, white shirt and light blue tie while accessorying with sunglasses.

Lauren wore a long black dress with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps and was also adorned with sunglasses.

The couple held hands as they walked into the restaurant.

Cruise returned to the role of Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the summer hit Top Gun: Maverick, the first billion dollar film from the actor that grosses more than $1.28 billion worldwide. Box Office Mojo.

The $635 million in domestic totals the film has earned in the United States makes it the ninth highest-grossing film of all time, after 2015’s Jurassic World with $653 million and 1997’s Titanic with $659 million.

Exhibitor Relations Co. Jeff Bock spoke to CNBC on the film’s continued success since it hit theaters on May 25, noting that “there just wasn’t much product” in cinema as the film industry continues to recover from the pandemic shutdown.

Bock said that “movies that were well received, with good word of mouth, really stuck around longer,” such as Top Gun: Maverick’s gradual gross percentage declines were “every week in the teens and 20s and 30s,” Bock said.

“What Top Gun did was hold that audience week in, week out, which we just haven’t seen in the blockbuster era,” Bock said.

Tinseltown mainstay is looking to revisit the box office heights with a few high profile sequels he’s working on, as he reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One and Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One is expected to hit theaters in July, while Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.

