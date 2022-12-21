Tom Cruise has “never tried” his famous white chocolate bundt cake, which he sends to his closest friends every Christmas, it is said.

The Mission: Impossible actor, 60, is known for sending his friends a £38 ($50) White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills every year.

But his friend James Corden has claimed that Tom has never tried the now-famous dessert, which he said tasted “incredible.”

The talk show host, 44, said he was lucky enough to receive a cake in the mail from the Hollywood star on Wednesday during an appearance on Heart Breakfast.

Speaking to hosts Jason King and Kelly Brook, James revealed that he had told Tom it was the most “extraordinary” cake he had ever eaten, but that Tom had never had a bite.

When asked by 43-year-old Kelly if he had gotten a pie from Tom, James said, “I did!”

To which Kelly asked him, “I told you he would!” I just want to taste it. What does it taste like?’

James then gushed about the tasty dessert and replied, “It’s unbelievable, I’d say almost everyone he meets who works on The Late Late Show gets one of these pies.”

“It’s like our lead writers, Ian and Lauren, you know different people he’s met, he’s just so kind and generous.”

However, he then claimed that Tom had never tried his iconic cake, adding, “But here’s the most amazing thing.” He’s never tried!’

To which a shocked Jason said, “No!” but James insisted, “To my life!”

Jason joked that Tom needs to stay in shape for his action movies, adding, “I mean, look at him, he’s a machine.”

James said he once gave Tom his review of the cake, explaining, “I said to him once, this cake is the most extraordinary cake I’ve ever eaten in my life and he said ‘that’s what everyone says!” ‘

The White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake has been dubbed the ‘Tom Cruise cake’ by many of the A-List stars who have been lucky enough to receive one.

It was reported last year that Tom had reportedly arranged for 300 Christmas cakes to be transported from LA to the UK on his private jet as gifts for Mission: Impossible 7 crew members.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Tom wanted to give the Mission: Impossible team a treat for Christmas and decided that only pies from his favorite LA bakery would do.

‘He organized for the shop to specially make 300 cakes and they were then flown back to the UK on his jet.

“It’s extravagant, but Tom is an incredibly generous person and he wanted to do something special for everyone who worked with him on the film.”

If the reports were true, Tom would have spent £11,400 on the cakes alone, before the cost of the private jet.

Each holiday season, the Oscar nominee gifts his friends, fellow Hollywood stars, journalists, and executives the coveted delicacies of the California bakery.

The Bundt cake was created in 1984 by bakery founder Karen Doan, 79, with pieces of white chocolate, a layer of cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut flakes on top.

Past gift recipients include Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, Rosie O’Donnell, Barbara Walters, Cobie Smulders, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and Angela Bassett.

Tom has previously said that he sends the cake to his large circle of famous acquaintances because he can’t eat sugar while training for his roles as an action man.

“I like sugar, but I can’t eat it because when I’m working out I’m making all these movies — so I send it to everyone,” he told James Corden last year. “I’m waiting for the calls,” he said. “Like, tell me about it.”‘

It’s unknown how many cakes Cruise sends out each year, but several stars have spoken out to get one.

In 2019, Codie Smulders revealed she receives the iconic cake, telling Jimmy Fallon on his talk show, “It’s a white chocolate coconut cake and it’s incredible.”

The How I Met Your Mother actress continued, “I receive it, and hopefully I will certainly receive it when I talk about it on television. But it’s so good.’

“I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until about March. Like, I’m slowly breaking this thing down. It’s that good. I do not know why. I’m not even a big snacker, but it’s so good,” she added.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill – who starred with Cruise in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout – gushed over the famous cake for Access Hollywood.

“I received this cake at Christmas and said, ‘Dear Henry, Merry Christmas, from Tom Cruise.’ That’s an insane little thing to read,’ he said.

“So I get the cake and I think it’s some kind of super healthy coconut — the kind of thing that doesn’t taste great.” Nothing treat like, and so I left it. I just left it in the fryer,” he continued.

But when he finally tried it, it was “the most decadent, the most amazing, the most surprising cake to get from someone like Tom Cruise.” I loved it. Broke.”

In 2013, Barbara Walters showed off her cake from Tom on The View with Jenny McCarthy, Whoopi Goldberg and Sherri Shepherd.

In December 2020, Doan’s Bakery in California – which makes the famous bundt cakes – credited Tom’s huge order for keeping them in business during the Covid pandemic.

“This year has been a really rough ride,” Eric Doan told Yahoo at the time. ‘In March and April we wondered if we could stay open.

“Now I’m spinning like a top,” he said of the holiday season, adding that Tom’s order is “frankly one of the things that’s kept us alive” during the pandemic.

“There were years when they kept us in business,” he added.

