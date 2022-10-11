Tom Cruise forced to hire heavyweight bodyguards after string of death threats from former employee

<!–

Tom Cruise has hired a security team after he and director Christopher McQuarrie received a series of threats from a former employee.

The A-list actor, 60, and the Mission: Impossible filmmaker, 53, acquired the services of the security team after a stunt producer was fired, sparking “angry protests” and “fear of further reprisals.” The sun reported.

An insider at the film told the outlet: “Tom and Chris are still working on Mission: Impossible 8, mainly in the UK, but it’s gotten more and more unpleasant with a former crew member and now it’s a matter of not taking any chances.”

“It’s a bit of art to mimic life, on set it’s all about heavy protection and threats and now the same thing is happening behind the cameras.”

According to the outlet, the employee had been tasked with finding filming locations for scenes — including one involving a train accident — but his plans were not translated into the film.

The Top Gun: Maverick leader “because of his fame, he’s usually used to having security teams around him,” the insider said, “but for Chris it’s something very new,” because “nobody takes risks.”

The fired employee has filed a lawsuit against Cruise, McQuarrie and Paramount Studios, the outlet reports, and has made allegations about Russian oligarchs funding Cruise’s work and a related FBI investigation into Paramount over the funding.

Cruise was captured on the promotion path for South Korea’s Top Gun: Maverick in June

The source noted that while “it’s all gotten really nasty… those involved in the movies are sure everything is all right, he’s just an angry ex-employee.”

McQuarrie has worked extensively with Cruise and directed his films, including Jack Reacher from 2012, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation from 2015 and Mission: Impossible – Fallout from 2018.

They are currently working on the two-part film series Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which will hit theaters in 2023 and 2024.

Cruise comes from the wildly successful sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which was stopped during the pandemic from hitting huge box office totals of $714 million domestically and $1.48 billion worldwide after its release last May.