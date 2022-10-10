Tom Cruise delivers tribute to high profile Hollywood lawyer Bert Fields

Tom Cruise paid an emotional tribute to his attorney Bert Fields at a memorial service in Los Angeles where he explained how they met.

Cruise appeared in a short video address broadcast in October to the stars attending the service in Santa Monica.

He explained that in 1988 they both attended a dinner in London hosted by actor Dustin Hoffman.

The two talked about “history” and “stories” before Cruise hired him on the spot as his attorney.

Fields, who died at his California home in August at age 93, rose to fame in Hollywood and became a lawyer coveted by the entertainment industry’s elites.

Throughout his career spanning nearly seven decades, he has represented goliaths including Madonna, Warren Beatty, the Beatles, Michael Jackson, John Travolta, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and even Rupert Murdoch.

Tom Cruise on a night out in London in July 2022, nearly 44 years after he first met Fields in 1998, the night before Rain Man’s premiere in the same city

Bert Fields (left), Annette Bening (center) and Dustin Hoffman (right) at a book party for Fields’ book Royal Blood: Richard III and the Mystery of the Princes in Beverley Hills in 1998

When Cruise spoke, he called his friend and lawyer the most interesting man in the world and an adventurer. He spoke of his “vigorous intellect” and “great wit.”

Their first of many dinners together took place in London and was coordinated by Cruise’s Rain Man co-star Hoffman the night before the film’s 1988 premiere.

The two talked about history, which Fields was deeply interested in, and shared stories. “I’m very grateful for that moment,” Cruise said.

“I ended up talking to him all night. He was just the most fascinating person I’d ever met.’

During dinner, Cruise was unsure of Fields’ connection to the group, but when he found out he was Hoffman’s attorney, he also requested legal help.

“He said absolutely,” Cruise recalled. In 2001, Cruise Fields used and the legal system to make it clear that he was not gay.

He claimed defamation against erotic wrestler and gay porn actor Chad Slater, then 25, who claimed his gay affair with the actor ended his marriage to Nicole Kidman, 33, to whom he had been married since 1990.

In a 2003 verdict, Cruise won $10 million for the defamatory claim Slater made in a French magazine.

Celebrity attorney Bert Fields died at his Malibu home at age 93

Fields was friends with Jeffrey Katzenberg whom he represented in action against Disney

He was perhaps best known for defending Michael Jackson when the King Of Pop was hit with sexual assault allegations.

A combative approach and brutal style of cross-examination of witnesses in court when a settlement was not feasible earned him a legendary reputation.

Fields has a legacy of bringing terrifying action and winning very big prizes for his clients. More than once he ran into Disney.

Michael Katzenberg, former CEO of DreamWorks and previously chairman of Walt Disney Studios from 1984 to 1994, hired him in the early 1990s after being fired from the company.

After a dramatic spell in court in which Fields accused Disney’s CEO of calling Katzenberg a “little dwarf,” Disney had to cough up $250 million, which was three times the highest payout the industry had seen before.

Katzenberg said at the memorial service in October that he often went with Fields to The Grill on the Alley, a classic American steakhouse in San Jose, and would pay for the meal, which would frustrate Fields.

However, on the day the $250 million settlement was awarded, Fields allowed Katzenberg to take him out to dinner.

“If you’re a winner, you eat out,” Katzenberg recalls Fields telling him during the service, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

Bert Fields photographed in 2009 with his wife Barbara Guggenheim whom he married in 1991

With murmurs about that heroic Disney vacuuming echoing through show business, he was next hired by Harvey and Bob Weinstein who wanted to separate their movie production company Miramax from parent company Disney.

In March 2005, a settlement was announced in which Disney would keep the Miramax name, as well as its library of 550 films, while giving the Weinsteins approximately $130 million to start a new production company.

“In the entertainment business, without Bert Fields, it’s like going to court without a jacket in the Arctic,” Weinstein once said. told the New York Times.

Fields was also known for his lifestyle no different from that of many of his clients. He would move gracefully between his law firm in LA and his Malibu home in a Bentley Arnage.

Fields was hired by Harvey and Bob Weinstein who wanted to separate their film production company Miramax from parent company Disney

Fields and his wife attend the grand opening of Indiana Jones Adventure In Adventureland in 1995

Bert was also an avid author and published several books, some under a pseudonym and others under his own name. His third book was a biographical work on Richard III.

His fourth book was an analysis of Shakespeare’s authorship problem.

He also wrote Destiny about Napoleon and Josephine, a short novel about Shakespeare called Shylock and a biography of Elizabeth I called Gloriana.

“I love you dearly, I always will,” Cruise said at the end of his speech.