Tom Cruise ‘built a football pitch to “woo” David Beckham into visiting the Church of Scientology’

Tom Cruise is said to have built a soccer field on the grounds of the Church of Scientology headquarters in an attempt to persuade David Beckham to visit him.

The Hollywood star, 60, was reportedly keen to introduce familiar faces to the practice, including former football player David, 47, and his wife Victoria, according to Page six.

It was alleged that a “professional” soccer field would be built at Gold Base’s California headquarters to give Tom a reason to visit David. Reportedly, however, the trip never took place.

Faith: Tom Cruise reportedly built a soccer field on the grounds of the Church of Scientology headquarters to persuade David Beckham to visit him

The publication claimed that Mike Rinder – a former senior officer in the church – detailed the reported construction in his new book, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

‘[Tom] tried his best to court celebrities other than those he worked with on films, perhaps the most famous being David and Victoria Beckham,” he reportedly said.

“A professional football field was built on the Gold site, the ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised.”

“It was built for one purpose only: so that Tom Cruise could persuade his friend David to come to Gold – it never happened,” he added.

However, a Church of Scientology spokesperson allegedly branded the author as an “inveterate liar” who “intimidates” the organization.

Pals: The Hollywood star, 60, was reportedly keen to introduce familiar faces to the practice, including former football player David (pictured in 2008), 47, and his wife Victoria

A spokesperson told Page Six: “Mike Rinder is an inveterate liar who tries to take advantage of his dishonesty.

“He supports himself by orchestrating the intimidation of his former church and its leader through false police reports, inflammatory propaganda and fraudulent media stories.”

MailOnline has reached out to the Church of Scientology and Tom and David’s representatives for comment.

Undertaking: It was said that a “professional” soccer field would be built at Gold Base’s California headquarters to give Tom a reason to visit David

Mike served as an international spokesperson for Scientology and chief of the Bureau of Special Affairs, but left the organization in 2007 when he was 52.

A member of the Church since 1990, Tom is known for his close friendship with current Scientology leader David Miscavige.

In 2019, it was reported that Tom is considered a “deity” within the Church of Scientology and lower-ranking members are reportedly encouraged to see the actor’s films multiple times, according to a previous Scientologist.

Leah Remini, who was a Scientologist until 2013, said the Mission: Impossible actor, 56, is like a god to members of the Church.

It has also been reported that lower-ranking Scientologists are being told by their leaders to see his films, with thousands of tickets apparently purchased for his Mission: Impossible and Jack Reacher franchises to boost the actor’s box office.

Tom’s two children, Connor and Isabella, whom he adopted with Nicole Kidman, are also said to be Scientologists. Tom and Nicole divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

Nicole previously told Vogue magazine in 2013 that she had “chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology.”

“I have two children who are Scientologists – Connor and Isabella – and I fully respect their beliefs,” she added.