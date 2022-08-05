Tom Cruise ‘apologized’ to couple for ‘spoiling’ their hike during Mission: Impossible filming

Tom Cruise may be a superstar actor, but he still hasn’t forgotten his manners.

The 60-year-old actor reportedly apologized for ruining a couple’s walk while filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The couple, Jason and Sarah Haygarth, told… Additional they ran into a production team for the film and the actor while walking in a national park in the UK called the Lake District.

The couple first realized something was wrong when they saw a helicopter flying over an area in the mountains.

“Towards the end of the hike, the last peak, we see helicopters take off up a ravine and drop people off the top… We were like, this didn’t seem right,” Jason told the publication.

“We found out that the people were the cameramen. When we got to the top, we were stopped by what must have been a member of the production team and said, “You can’t go. We’re going to land the helicopter from the top…” So we took a selfie,” he said.

After the helicopters landed, the couple continued on their way where they encountered Cruise strapped to a paraglider.

“I saw right away it was him,” Sarah said. “By the time we got there, people were talking about Mission: Impossible being filmed…but I was expecting a stunt double.”

“He apologized for the noise first,” Jason added. “Sorry guys, I know we ruined your walk with the noise.” And then he said, “I like your dog.”‘

‘We asked, ‘What are you doing?’ Then he said, “I’m going to jump off.” I was like, “What are you going to do?” He said, “I’m going to jump off.” Just before he jumped off, he said, “Goodbye! Hopefully this goes well,” and we said, “Good luck, Tom.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has a current release date of July 14, 2023.

The film, the seventh in the franchise, stars Cruise alongside Captain America: The First Avenger star Hayley Atwell, Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, and The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.