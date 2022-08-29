Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor and his team win fishing tournament with 301lb grouper

Connor Cruise kills it on the high seas.

The fishing team of the adopted son of Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took home the top prize at the Sarasota Slam tournament in Florida last weekend by landing a huge grouper.

Cruise and company caught the fish on Friday, which is basically a Warsaw grouper to be exact, and kept it on ice until the official weigh-in on Saturday.

The crowd that had gathered along the docks roared as the tournament host announced that the fish had tipped the scales at a whopping 301 pounds.

The big catch: Connor Cruise (center), 27, and his fishing team landed a huge Warsaw grouper, good enough to win the Sarasota Slam fishing tournament in Florida

Dressed in a gray and black camouflage hoodie, gray shorts and a matching baseball cap and sunglasses, Cruise and his team could be seen sharing hugs and high-fives at the announcement that the fish’s weight was good enough to be the winner.

The four men then gathered for some photos next to their big catch.

‘Done yesterday with the boys. 301# Warsaw on the hand crank @gomx_fish @freemanboatworks @nick_chicouris_ @theeelborn2catch @fountainofyouthfishing #TopFish,” he stated in the caption of a video he posted to his Instagram page.

Winner: Team Cruise’s Warsaw grouper finished with a whopping £301

Glowing: Cruise (left) was all smiles when the fish’s weight was revealed. as the winner

Celebration: Cruise’s fishing team shared hugs and high-fives as their fish tipped the scales

While their 301 pounds of Warsaw grouper is an impressive haul, this species of grouper can grow to be 7.7 feet and weigh 440 pounds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The fish is long-lived, up to 41 years, and has a slow growth rate.

While 27-year-old Cruise tried to follow in his parents’ footsteps as an actor and a DJ, in recent years he has reportedly focused much of his attention on being a deep-sea fisherman.

Festive: the rest of the fishing team was overjoyed with their big win

Taking charge: Cruise, who is a DJ, held a tournament board for some photos

His social media platforms including Instagram are full of photos and videos of him posing with some of his bigger catches that are over six years old.

In one instance, the avid angler showed off a 200-pound yellowfin tuna caught on a fishing trip in 2021.

It turns out that Connor has lived in Clearwater, Florida, which makes it easy for him to go on his deep-sea expeditions.

“Connor lives in Clearwater, the main center of the Church. He’s still a DJ, but he’s really become a great fisherman. He is content with a quieter life,” a source told People in February 2021 from the Florida beach town, where the Church of Scientology is headquartered.

Another big catch: The avid fisherman showed off a 200-pound yellowfin tuna in January 2021

Avid: Cruise has devoted a lot of attention to deep-sea fishing for the past six years

After the big ones: Cruise’s most recent posts on Instagram are images of his big catches

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who were married from 1990 to 2001, adopted Connor in 1995 when he was about a month old.

The former couple also adopted a daughter, Isabella, in 1992, not long after her birth.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, had biological daughter Suri, 16, with his third wife, Katie Holmes, while Kidman, 55, had daughters on Sunday 14, and Faith, 11, with her current husband Keith Urban, 54 .

Famous Parents: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who were married from 1990 to 2001, adopted Connor in 1995, about a month after he was born; he is pictured with his father during a Dodgers playoff game in October 2013

Celebrity Lives: Cruise and Kidman tried to keep Connor and Isabella out of the limelight as much as possible during their childhood: Connor and his sister Isabella, now 29, are pictured with their mother in December 2004