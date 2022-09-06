Tom Cruise almost faces a real life Mission: Impossible after he lands at Teesside Airport

<!–

Tom Cruise nearly suffered a real-life Mission: Impossible on Tuesday afternoon when he arrived at a British airport on a private jet.

The 60-year-old Hollywood star greeted onlookers with his famous smile during an unlikely appearance at Teesside Airport after traveling from Florida to the windswept north east of England.

However, the local fire department was alerted after thick black smoke was seen at the end of the runway, forcing Tom to remain aboard his taxiing jet while firefighters dealt with the problem.

Life-imitating art: Tom Cruise nearly suffered a real life Mission: Impossible on Tuesday afternoon when he arrived at Teesside Airport on a private jet

Danger: Cruise was still aboard his plane while local firefighters dealt with the source of thick black smoke that was streaming down the runway

Despite the unexpected drama, he was in good spirits after his long flight across the Atlantic, with the actor pausing to chat with airport staff after getting off his plane.

Cruise appeared to use Teesside as a drop-off point before continuing his journey aboard a waiting helicopter, and the actor was seen inspecting the helicopter before climbing in with two female passengers.

No stranger to mid-air drama, the actor – famous for performing his own stunts – recently filmed himself standing atop a small WWII biplane as it flew over South Africa’s Blyde River Canyon.

Cheerful: The Hollywood star greeted onlookers with his famous smile during an unlikely appearance at Teesside Airport after traveling from Florida to the windswept north east of England

Hi, the name is Tom: Despite the unexpected drama, he was in a good mood after his long flight across the Atlantic, with the actor seen pausing for a chat with airport staff

Quite a gathering: The staff surrounded the actor as he stretched his legs after a trip to the UK

Cruise performed the dangerous stunt in a short clip on social media while filming scenes for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the eighth film in the long-running franchise.

The actor has taken flying lessons at the airport in preparation for an exciting scene in the new film, which will be released on July 7, 2023.

The film stars Tom alongside Hayley Atwell, Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson and The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.

Fun ride: Cruise appeared to use Teesside as a drop-off point before continuing his journey aboard a waiting helicopter