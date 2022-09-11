Tom Burgess’ wife Tahlia Giumelli takes daughters Elodie and Sophie to Rabbitohs game

<!–

NRL WAG Tahlia Giumelli took daughters Elodie, two, and Sophie, four, to watch their father Tom Burgess play football on Sunday.

The 29-year-old model uploaded two photos to Instagram of the famous footy family posing at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium during the Rabbitohs vs Roosters game.

“Girls loved visiting daddy at work ❤️,” she captioned the photo gallery.

In a black and white photo, Tom and Tahlia are smiling from ear to ear next to their daughters.

Another photo shows Tom triumphantly carrying his daughters after the Rabbitohs beat the Roosters 30-14.

The model and Tom, 30, welcomed Sophie Heather to the Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney a week before her due date.

It comes just days after Giumelli revealed she had a miscarriage last year.

Tahlia told her 33,000 Instagram followers that she and her husband were a “ball of emotions” after getting pregnant, only to lose the baby days later.

In response to a fan question on her Instagram story, the mother of two shared a photo of her and Tom relaxing on the beach, writing: “Tom and I had an early miscarriage last year.

“It was a ball of emotions because we weren’t willing to add to our family, but we agreed what we would add to our family, only to have a miscarriage a few days later.

We already have two beautiful children and believe that everything happens for a reason.

“For whatever reason it was intended.”