Tom Bradys’ magic runs out as Aaron Rodgers leads Green Bay Packers to defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The highly anticipated battle of future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks came to an end on Sunday when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 14-12 win.

The possibly last meeting between two of the best quarterbacks to ever grace an NFL field went on to nearly end up overtime, until the Bucs’ late comeback was negated by a penalty on a failed two-point conversion. The attempt looked guaranteed to be converted, as the retreating Leonard Fournette was busy running into the end zone, but the game was recalled due to game delay.

After the penalty, Brady attempted to deliver a pass into the end zone which deflected and fell to the ground, sealing the fate of his team.

This was the first time the Packers defeated Brady since he joined the Bucs. For Rodgers, Sunday was his second career win over the seven-time Super Bowl champion, including their only post-season meeting in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, which Tampa Bay won. Brady still owns the lifetime series against Rodgers, 3-2.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady hug after the possible last time they will ever play against each other

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Raymond James Stadium

Russell Gage Jr. catches touchdown from Brady on Packers vs Buccaneers final ride

The stats between the two quarterbacks were equally modest, but respectable, as both teams missed key players at the wide receiver. Rodgers, the reigning MVP, completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as Green Bay moved to 2-1, while Brady had 31 completions on 42 attempts for 271 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers had no second-round rookie Christian Watkins and well-traveled veteran Sammy Watkins, who was placed on the injured reserve this week. Both players suffer from hamstring injuries.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, missed receivers Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Evans was suspended after a late hit in last week’s game against the Saints started a brawl on the bench, Godwin squeezed his hamstring as he tried to return to the field after a torn ACL, and Jones is currently dealing with a partial tear in his ACL.

Allen Lazard celebrates after catching one of Rodger’s two touchdown passes during the game

Rodgers gets a last minute pass when he gets a hit from Buc’s defender William Gholston

In addition to taking the win, Rodgers proved to be the more efficient quarterback in today’s battle. Both qbs completed over 70% of their passes, but Rodgers finished with a qb score of 103.9 compared to Brady’s 98.4.

Brady calls out pre-snap instructions for a game during the game against the Green Bay Packers