Tom Brady’s kids all show up in Tampa to watch their dad take on Green Bay, but Gisele is absent

Tom Brady’s three children wished their father good luck ahead of his first home game of the season, in a touching video posted by the NFL’s official Twitter account.

But Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, chose to sit out Tampa’s 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In the video, Brady, 45, embraces his three children, son Jack, 15, who he shares with Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan, and his two children with Gisele, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner bends over his daughter as she grins from ear to ear when he says something to her.

He then hugs Benjamin and his daughter says something to the quarterback, prompting him to kiss her tenderly on the forehead.

After it looks like he’s walking away to start the game, Brady doubles back to hug his oldest son.

According to a report by people magazine, the kids were brought to the game by Brady’s mom and his sisters.

The tabloid source said: “Gisele remains committed to her children and works on personal projects.” That source also confirmed that Gisele was not in Tampa for the match.

During the pre-game warmup, Brady was pictured wearing a t-shirt with his high school yearbook photo captioned, “Greatness Lasts Forever.”

A source close to the couple told Page Six earlier this week: “Gisele usually goes to home games alone. Tom and his team are hopeful that she will be back in the family box with their kids this Sunday for the Packers game.”

The pair are said to be in crisis and split up after Brady’s sudden turnaround in retirement last March.

Last Tuesday, Page six reported that Brady expected Gisele to attend.

The same source said: ‘There have been problems in the marriage because of his decision not to retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids.’ They continued, “They had agreed that he would retire to focus on the family, but then he changed his mind.”

By a strange coincidence, the Bucs reported this week that Brady suffered a finger injury leading up to his confrontation with Aaron Rodgers’ Packers.

It was later revealed that the injury was on Brady’s ring finger, albeit on his right hand, rather than his left. Coach Todd Bowles said Friday the injury would not affect his ability to play.

During the game, Brady ducked to dodge a sack and fumbled 18 yards to break his knee brace and overturn the game by a penalty.

Brady, 45, is missing his top three receivers through injury and suspension and his favorite target to retire.

Still, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a chance against the Green Bay Packers after Brady connected with Russell Gage on a 1-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left. But a game delay pushed the 2-point conversion back to the 7 and Brady’s pass fell incomplete, giving the Packers a 14-12 win on Sunday.

“Our job is to go out and score points and we just don’t do that,” said Brady. “You’re not going to score points if you don’t perform well.”

According to the New York Post, Gisele traveled alone to Costa Rica in early September after an “epic battle” with Brady.

According to reports this month, Brady and Gisele have been living apart for over a month.

One person who has sided with Gisele this week is Julia Rose, YouTuber Logan Paul’s girlfriend.

Rose said in an appearance on Paul’s podcast, BS, “I personally think Giselle, including all these wives of these athletes, and girlfriends, these athletes, I don’t think they get enough credit.”

She went on, “I don’t feel like they’re honestly getting the credit they deserve for putting up with these men and within their companies and what they’re doing, I’m sorry, but Giselle doesn’t get nearly enough credit.”

Earlier, a source close to the couple told Folk magazine: “She doesn’t hate that he plays football, but she hates the way he handled his retirement and his return.”

The source added: “He knows that and he’s doing what he can to smooth things out. He knows this is his last season if he wants to stay married.” There has been much speculation that regardless of his marital status, the 2022 will be Brady’s last.

It is unlikely that the family will go hungry. In May, Brady signed a deal to take on the role of Fox’s leading NFL analyst in a deal worth $375 million over a 10-year period.

Brady and Gisele have spoken fondly of his blended family, but at the time, Moynahan’s pregnancy came as a shock to all parties.

Brady was already in a relationship with Gisele in 2006 when he was stunned by the news that the actress was pregnant with their son.

Gisele has reflected on that time in her memoir, saying it turned her life “upside down,” adding that she didn’t have it “easy” to deal with.

However, the Brazilian model said her “heart expanded over time in ways she didn’t know were possible.”

Moynahan said in her own memoir that she “barely got out of the house” during her pregnancy because of all the attention, calling herself “withdrawn” and “wildly private.”

She wrote, “Having a baby should have been the most joyous time of my life, but instead I felt attacked.”

Gisele has said she doesn’t like calling herself “stepmother” to Jack and prefers to call herself “bonus mom.”

She has also called him her ‘bonus child’.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Brady said the period was “very tough” for Gisele.

He said, ‘To think she fell in love with this man, and now this man’s ex-girlfriend is pregnant. And it was quite a challenge for my son’s mother, because she didn’t have that in mind either.’

Gisele has talked in the past about how she put her modeling career second so that Brady could chase seven Super Bowl wins on her way to becoming arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

In May, she told British Vogue: ‘I don’t think relationships just happen; it is never the fairy tale that people want to believe. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.”

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Gisele said she had “concerns” about Brady returning to football, a decision that made him the oldest quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

She said: ‘This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I wish he was more present.

“I’ve certainly had those conversations with him before. But in the end I feel like everyone should make a decision that works for (them). He must also follow his joy.’

Gisele added that she was “very satisfied, as a mother and as a wife,” adding a clear reference to her own career: “And now it’s my turn.”

But since Brady’s decision to retire, her life has once again been overshadowed by questions about football.

Gisele skipped an event during New York Fashion Week, even though she was supposed to attend and be in town.

She was reportedly seen crying on the phone and has been photographed with daughter Vivian Lake without Brady in sight.