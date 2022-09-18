Tom Brady will take rest days EVERY Wednesday during the 2022 season for the 1st time in his career

Entering his 23rd season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady showed in Week 1 against the Cowboys that he still has the ability to perform at a high level.

But his desire to continue doing so will require special measures and attention he has never given himself before.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says Brady will take it a little easier this season, with the three-time MVP set to take every Wednesday off as a Veterans Day for personal and health reasons.

Brady had taken last Wednesday off, with the Bucs listing it as a rest day.

Veteran days are relatively common among the NFL’s elite older talent, but Brady in particular may need to use those days.

The 45-year-old mentioned on his ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast that hits in the Cowboys game could start to take their toll on his body, even though he was only sacked twice.

‘When you are 45, your body changes a lot. So what do I do now? I woke up today and was like, ‘Holy s***, there were a couple of hits,'” Brady said on the pod.

Later in the week, things appeared to have improved when Brady told reporters: ‘I feel good today. Yes, I am well.’

Brady has been known to take the occasional Thursday off during the regular season, but he has never pledged to take a day off every week.

The QB won’t be the only one getting veteran days off, according to Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles.

“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles said Friday of practice time. ‘But I think when you play in the league for a certain amount of time and you prepare in a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice him all the time.

‘You have to practice, but you don’t have to practice all the time. You get a day off here and there because it’s a long season.’

This season may already be taking a physical toll on the greatest quarterback of all time, with Brady mentioning on the podcast that he’s just taking things one day at a time.

“You look at your arm and you got bruises, you got cuts, and you’re like, ‘OK, how long do I want to make this commitment?,'” Brady told Gray.

“And I obviously committed for this year and everything will be as always – continue to evaluate all these different aspects of playing.”

“I think for me, I’m just going to take it day by day and I’m going to evaluate it as it comes,” he continued.