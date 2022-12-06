Tom Brady tries to recruit baseball star Aaron Judge for the Bucs

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tom Brady tried to re-sign star slugger Aaron Judge leading up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ dramatic victory on the New Orleans Saints Monday.

Social media went into an uproar after the former New York Yankees superstar went berserk during the game, and speculation continued about the free agent’s future.

And it looks like not only the Yankees and San Francisco Giants are interested in recruiting him as Bucs star quarterback Brady also stepped in in the act.

Tom Brady (R) tried to sign star slugger Aaron Judge (L) before starring for the Tampa Bay Bucs

Brady joked that he “gave him his best pitch” with Judge’s future currently up in the air

Brady and Judge shook hands and hugged in the tunnel ahead of Tampa Bay’s 17-16 victory, with the NFL star asking, “Do you want to play tight end for us tonight?”

It’s unclear what Judge, who wore a Mike Evans No. 13 jersey during his visit to the stadium, said in response.

Brady posted a snippet of the meeting on his Twitter profile Tuesday morning, saying he “gave him his best pitch.” He also thanked Judge for attending the game.

Judge and Brady – two of American sports’ biggest stars – shake hands in the Florida tunnel

It is not the first time the 45-year-old has asked the question.

The baseball player was a guest on Brady’s weekly Let’s Go podcast in October.

It was no secret that Judge’s contract at Yankee Stadium expired at the end of the season and Brady put an option on the table.

“I’ve had such an incredible year and now I’m on the brink of a free desk. I was wondering what it would take for you in Tampa next year to be a tight end for us,” said Brady. “It looks pretty good — the way he runs, the size, the catch radius, the power!

The former New York Yankees star was a guest on Brady’s weekly Let’s Go podcast in October

“I know you were a great football player in high school. Baseball worked out pretty well for you, but maybe we should check out this dual-sport athlete.”

Judge joked that he was excited, saying, “We can get a nice little split contact, we can find a way to fix this.”

“You watch me in the red zone a few times and then I can go hit some homers. If Tom gives me touchdowns, sign me up to play for free.”

The American League MVP had a record season with the Yankees, hitting 62 home runs in the regular season, but his future is currently up in the air.

The Yankees and San Francisco Giants are believed to be front-runners in acquiring him, and he has been reported as having an eight-year, $300 million deal on the table from the Bronx Bombers.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has admitted he is in “danger” of losing Judge.