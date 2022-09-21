Tom Brady trains with Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite reports he would take every Wednesday off

Tom Brady practiced with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, despite initial reports that the star quarterback would take veteran rest days each week.

After the Bucs’ Week 1 win, it was reported that the three-time MVP would take every Wednesday off as a Veterans Day for personal and recovery reasons.

The 45-year-old’s new schedule didn’t last long, however, as he reported for duty at the Tampa Bay facilities on Wednesday.

Coach Todd Bowles had confirmed that Brady will take every Wednesday off from practice, but he said it was a weekly maintenance day.

That suggested Brady wasn’t necessarily going to relax. That means he will still work, he just won’t participate in practice.

And Bowles revealed that Brady won’t be the only player receiving maintenance days, as tight end Chris Godwin won’t practice on Thursday and receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David won’t practice on Friday.

‘It’s not just [Brady],’ Bowles said. ‘We have designated days off after matches.’

Brady defended the decision to have a weekly day off earlier this week, saying it’s something he’s earned over his 23-year career.

“The fact that I’ve worked weekends for the last 23 years deserves one day off a week, so I might be thinking, and I don’t know if it’s Wednesdays, but I’m off on Tuesdays,” Brady said on his Let’s Go to podcast. ‘That’s probably good enough for me.’

Tampa coach Bowles also emphasized the importance of the maintenance day and veteran rest.

“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles said, according to the NFL Network. ‘But I think when you play in the league for a certain amount of time and you prepare in a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice him all the time.

‘You have to practice, but you don’t have to practice all the time. You get a day off here and there because it’s a long season.’

News of Brady’s day off came after he talked about Week 1 of the 2022-23 season taking a toll on his 45-year-old body.

‘When you are 45, your body changes a lot. So what do I do now? I woke up today and I was like, ‘Holy s***, there were a couple of hits,'” Brady said on his podcast.

“You look at your arm and you got bruises, you got cuts, and you say, ‘OK, how long do I want to make this commitment?

“And I obviously committed for this year and everything will be as always – continue to evaluate all these different aspects of playing.

‘I think for me I’ll just take it day by day and I’ll evaluate it as it comes.’

Brady has been known to take the occasional Thursday off during the regular season, but he had not previously pledged to take a day off every week.

However, the star was missing for 11 days during the preseason and it was later revealed that he had been excused from training camp due to personal reasons.

The absence has been followed by ongoing speculation over the state of his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Brady and Bundchen were reported to be ‘living separately’ and working through fighting issues, sources close to the couple told CNN.

The Brazilian model is said to be unhappy with the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s decision to retire earlier this year.

She spoke to Elle magazine for their October issue, expressing a desire to rejuvenate her career and the coincidental frustration that Brady continued his.

‘I feel very satisfied, as a mother and as a wife. And now it will be my turn’.

“I wanted him to be more present,” she said of her husband. ‘I’ve certainly had those conversations with him over and over again.

‘But at the end of the day I feel everyone has to make a decision that works for them [them]. He must also follow his joy.’

“It’s all personal, you know,” the MVP replied when asked about his absence on Aug. 27. ‘Everyone has different situations they face.

‘We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I am 45 years old, man. There’s a lot going on, so you just have to figure life out as best you can. It is a continuous process.’