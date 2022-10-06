Tom Brady takes aim at his NFL rivals and says 'poor quality' is to blame for parity in the league

<!–

With a staggering number of teams tied 2-2 in the NFL’s first four weeks, Buccaneer’s quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t believe the league is getting any better.

With his own Bucs holding a 2-2 record in their first games of the season, a reporter asked if there was more evenness in the league now than when he first started. The seven-time Super Bowl winner didn’t do it, replying that the competition has gotten better, but worse.

“I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch,” Brady told reporters in Tampa. ‘I watch a lot of bad football, a lot of… yes… poor quality football, that’s what I see.’

This season, the legendary quarterback has had a little more time than usual to get his NFL fix from home as he was rewarded with an extra “Veterans Day” each week.

That comes amid his marital woes with wife Gisele Bundchen, with the couple’s difficulties making headlines worldwide.

As revealed earlier this week, the two have hired divorce lawyers after an “epic battle,” and Gisele has even met a spiritual healer in an effort to resolve the issues.

It’s unclear whether Brady took such action, or opted instead to simply increase his NFL viewing hours, given Thursday’s comments.

There are currently 15 teams in the league with a 2-2 record. That includes all of NFC West and at least half of NFC South.

Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly each hired divorce lawyers amid marital problems

It’s not clear where Brady is staying, but he’s definitely been eyeing a lot of NFL coverage

Brady and Bundchen are said to be living separately amid rumors of marital problems after the football star decided to return to the field after announcing his retirement in February

The AFC isn’t much better, with the AFC South and West at two teams of .500 and the AFC North with three teams sitting on an even record.

In comparison, only eight teams have a winning record – with only one of those eight (the Eagles) at a perfect 4-0. In addition, eight teams have a losing record, with the Houston Texans being the only team without a 0-3-1 win.

The best division in terms of teams with a winning record is surprisingly the NFC East, with three of the four teams above .500. The two worst conferences right now are both of the South divisions – with NFC South having two teams at 2-2 and two teams at 1-3. The AFC South, on the other hand, has two teams at 2-2, one team at 1-2-1 and the aforementioned Texans at 0-3-1.

Last weekend, Brady’s Bucs fell 41-31 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. They play at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in hopes of improvement.