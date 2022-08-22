Tom Brady shares touching tribute to eldest child Jack on his 15th birthday… and so does Gisele

<!–

He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion who is considered by many to be the NFL’s GOAT (all-time greatest).

But Tom Brady undoubtedly believes that his greatest achievement is being a loving father of three.

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback took to his Instagram Monday to pay a touching tribute to eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan AKA Jack on his 15th birthday.

Tom shared a photo of his eldest child in full golf ensemble during one of their father-son bonding days on the links.

He shared the image with his 12.5 million followers and the touching caption: “Happy birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our lives.

“We love you so much and are so proud of the wonderful young man you are. You make every day of our lives more fun and enjoyable. [two red heart emojis] Have a great 15th birthday Jack’

’15 looks great on you!’: Gisele Bundchen shared an adorable photo of Jack with his siblings — 12-year-old son Benjamin and nine-year-old daughter Vivian — along with a touching caption

The Michigan Wolverines alum wasn’t the only one to send a sweet message to the teen, as his stepmother and Tom’s model wife Gisele Bundchen also took to social media.

The 42-year-old Brazilian beauty shared an adorable photo of Jack with his siblings — 12-year-old son Benjamin and nine-year-old daughter Vivian — along with a touching caption.

She wrote: ‘Happy birthday dear Jack!! 15 looks good on you! I wish you the most beautiful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. too ammo [red heart emoji]’

Bonding time: Tom is amicably co-parenting Jack with ex-girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan whom he dated from 2004 to late 2006, the father and son are seen in June 2017

‘Happy Mother’s Day @bridgetmoynahan’: Tom shared a rare photo of him with Jack, Gisele and ex Bridget in a tribute post in May 2021

Tom amicably co-parents Jack with ex-girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan whom he dated from 2004 to late 2006.

They ended their relationship in December 2006 as she became pregnant around that time and the Coyote Ugly actress confirmed in February 2007 that she was more than three months pregnant with Tom’s child.

However, the NFL quarterback had started dating model Gisele as early as December 2006.

They married three years later and welcomed Benjamin in 2009 and their daughter in 2012.