Tom Brady Shares Peek Inside $17 Million Miami Bachelor Home During Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Pregnancy

Tom Brady appears to be enjoying the luxury of his Miami bachelor pad as he shared some stunning photos of his $17 million estate in the exclusive ‘Billionaire Bunker’.

The 47-year-old NFL legend — who was recently criticized for using a “slur” during an NFL broadcast — took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to post a stunning shot of a sunset behind his equally beautiful pool.

He captioned the photo: “Discipline reveals the dedication you have to your dreams,” followed by emojis of praying hands.

Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 44 – who is currently expecting a child with her new boyfriend – bought the house together four years ago.

When the couple split in October 2022, Brady took over overseeing the renovations, while Bündchen moved on to purchase her own property across the waterway.

In March, Brady shared another glimpse of the lush pad, sharing a serene view of the backyard and captioning it, “Home is where the heart is.”

Brady and Bündchen are parents of two children: their 14-year-old son, Benjamin, and 11-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Additionally, Brady has a 17-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, 52.

Last week the sports legend admitted that he has had his ups and downs as a parent.

“Being a parent is probably the hardest job we all have and we’ve messed up a lot, and I’ve messed up a lot as a parent too,” he said when he appeared at the Fortune Global Forum on November 12 in New York City.

The revelation follows a dramatic 24-hour period for Tom Brady, in which he faced backlash for using a “slur” during an NFL broadcast but was overshadowed by Gisele’s announcement that she is pregnant.

In October, the retired quarterback’s ex-wife revealed she was expecting her first child with her jiu-jitsu instructor partner, Joaquim Valente.

The controversy began when Brady used a derogatory term to describe Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, sparking outrage among NFL fans.

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?” Brady shared a sunset photo next to Instagram on Monday evening. The line, taken from Fleetwood Mac’s classic Landslide, was later covered by The Chicks.

Brady’s cryptic post quickly became a target for social media trolls, who continued to monitor news of Bündchen’s pregnancy.

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before splitting in October 2022. After their divorce, Bündchen began a relationship with Valente, who had been her jiu-jitsu instructor during her marriage to Brady.

Despite rumors, the supermodel has denied any infidelity.

The divorce came shortly after Brady made the controversial decision to reverse his retirement plans and return to the NFL for one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.