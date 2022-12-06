Tom Brady SCREAMS ‘what the f*** is that?’ at his teammates in latest X-rated rant

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tom Brady has been caught on camera in yet another furious X-rated tirade against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates shortly before sealing a last-ditch comeback victory against the New Orleans Saints.

It’s been an eventful year for the superstar quarterback, whose return to the NFL coincided with a divorce after his marriage to Gisele Bundchen fell apart.

It was also difficult on the field and Brady reacted to his teammates again during a difficult period in the game on Monday night.

Tom Brady was pictured yelling at his teammates from the bench in the fourth quarter

At the end of the game, the 45-year-old screamed for another reason, with the Bucs winning

Just weeks after Brady made headlines for throwing a tablet on the ground (including during a clash with the Saints!), he’s been seen speaking his mind quite clearly again.

With the ESPN cameras focused on him on the bench at the start of the fourth quarter, Brady appears to be yelling at his teammates “what the hell is that?”

Fox reported that the blowout was with the Bucs’ punter Jake Camarda, who started the last quarter with a punt in the back of the end zone, giving New Orleans the ball at the 20-yard line.

However, the 45-year-old seemed to use his anger to channel positivity on the pitch, later earning the much-needed victory and taking the team’s record for the season to 6-6.

Brady throws the game-winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter in Tampa Bay

It’s been an up and down year for Brady both on and off the NFL field amid his divorce troubles

With just seconds left to play in Tampa Bay, the Bucs trailed the Saints 10-16, but a late touchdown drive sealed the win – leading to much happier scenes for Brady and his teammates.

Off the field, Brady has made headlines as well as back pages, with news of his divorce drawing attention around the world.

The superstar couple recently announced their breakup after being married for almost 13 years.

It is speculated that the couple broke up due to differences over his career and retirement.

The star player has announced his retirement from football on several occasions before eventually changing his mind each time and continuing to play.

Brady recently divorced supermodel Gisele Bundchen after 12 years of marriage

For the first 20 years of his career, he was the quarterback for the New England Patriots and led the team to 17 division titles, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl titles.

Bundchen has also had a successful career himself. She was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2006 and is one of the highest paid models in the world.

However, it seems that her career has been on the back burner due to Brady’s unwavering decision to stay with football long after most players his age have retired. The model became the one who gave up her career to take care of their children.