Tom Brady says he relishes seeing his oldest son Jack, 15, playing football in high school

The Buccaneers are only 2-2, and Tom Brady’s marriage to Gisele Bündchen is reportedly on the rocks, but future Hall of Famer says he has found joy in watching his oldest son Jack’s burgeoning football career.

“I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and see him grow and develop, and my kids in general,” Brady told Jim Gray on their weekly Sirius XM podcast. “So I like to see him dig a little deep and most importantly… [play] team sports.’

Jack is Brady’s 15-year-old son with former flame actress Bridget Moynahan, but he also has two children with Bündchen: a 9-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein.

Tom Brady hugs his son Jack on the sidelines before the game against the Green Bay Packers

Jack Brady got to spend some time at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp last year

Jack Brady, son of Tom Brady (12), looks at his father’s wristband during the Tennessee Titans & Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint training camp on August 19, 2021

Jack (center left) is Brady’s 15-year-old son with former flame actress Bridget Moynahan (far left), but he also has two children with Gisele Bündchen (right): a 9-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein

Brady’s senior played free safety in defense but took center stage on offense, which, of course, pleased his quarterback dad.

“I think there are very few things in life that I could probably help him with. You know, I don’t have many specialties in life, except probably playing football,” Brady says. “He’s much smarter. He has a great work ethic. He’s just a great boy. But I can certainly help him as a quarterback.

“So going out and watching him play was so much fun for me,” added Brady. “And I don’t care how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age.’

“I remember being in high school myself, I loved having pancake breakfast there with my teammates on Saturdays. He has Friday night meals with his teammates and it brings out the best in us. So it really is a joy, as all parents know, to see their children play.’

Although Brady admitted that he “never thought” Jack, a high school freshman, would play football, he did call him a “grinder” and a “very good athlete.”

‘[He has] great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I do at his age,” admitted the famously slow Brady.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to his oldest son, Jack, 10, as he gives him some passes after the 2018 New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan ended their relationship in 2006

Brady didn’t talk about his 11-day absence from training camp, some of which he visited with Jack in the Hamptons, DailyMail.com reported last month.

Brady also didn’t elaborate on the reported friction between himself and Bündchen, but they appear to be heading for a split after hiring divorce lawyers, the New York Post reported.

For the past few weeks, rumors have circulated that the two are splitting up after an epic battle and are now mulling over how to divide their multi-million dollar empire.

“I don’t think anything is coming back now. They both have a lawyer and are investigating what a split entails, who gets what and what the finances will be,” an anonymous source told Page Six.

The couple married in 2009.

Legal experts speculate that Brady and Bündchen, 45 and 42 respectively, would file a case in Florida, where they are primarily based after a decade in Boston.

Another source told the Post that the couple is assessing how they would divide their $26 million real estate portfolio.

Recently, the couple bought a $17 million home on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, an area jokingly referred to as “Billionaires Bunker.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are pictured with their children Ben (left) and Vivian Lake (right), as well as Brady’s eldest, Jack (center)

A $3.6 million apartment in a New York City luxury Tribeca building also belongs to the couple, as does a $5.7 million property in Mike Meldman’s exclusive Yellowstone club in Montana.

The property most loved by Bündchen is said to be the couple’s vacation home on Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula, where the family has vacationed regularly over the years.

Brady’s personal net worth jumped from $180 million to $250 million in the past year, thanks to a handful of hyper-lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Under Armour, Sam Adams and Tag Heuer.

Bündchen’s personal fortune is believed to be in a similar range, if not higher. She has managed to bring in a formidable salary since her days as a Victoria’s Secret model.

Both Brady and Bündchen fled to Miami as Hurricane Ian approached Tampa last week.

Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates with Benjamin Brady and John Moynahan after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV

Although it was reported that Bündchen stayed with the couple’s children and Brady stayed elsewhere.

The kids were spotted last Sunday wishing their dad the best of luck leading up to his first NFL home game of the season in Tampa, with the Buccaneers sharing a video of the family hugging ahead of that day’s game against Green Bay. .

Since rumors of tensions between the couple first emerged, multiple reports have claimed that Brady’s decision to retire earlier this year was the root of their marital woes.

He had initially partially stopped to focus on his family – as he promised to spend more time with them, as Gisele “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my children deserve what they need from me as a father.” .

Many believed that Brady’s return became a point of contention for Bündchen. However, their split is completely unrelated to the former Patriots star’s football career, DailyMail.com can confirm.

Bündchen is her husband’s “number one cheerleader” and said she wouldn’t care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still led to them living separately from each other.