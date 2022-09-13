Tom Brady reveals the toll the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over Dallas had on his 45-year-old body

Tom Brady revealed his first football game as a 45-year-old, leaving him with cuts and bruises as he questioned his future in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made his official return to football after taking a brief hiatus this off-season when Tampa Bay drilled Dallas 19-3 on Sunday Night Football.

Speaking to Jim Gray on his weekly podcast Let’s Go!, Brady said the assault made him think about his football future.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was battered at times during Buccaneers’ 19-3 . win

“You look at your arm and you have bruises, you have cuts and you say, ‘Okay, how long do I want to make this commitment?’ Brady told Gray.

“And I’ve clearly made the commitment for this year and everything will be as always – keep evaluating all these different aspects of playing.”

“I think I’ll just take it day by day and evaluate it as it comes,” he continued.

“When you’re 45, your body changes a lot. So what am I dealing with now? I woke up today and said, ‘Holy s***, there were some hits’.

‘These days [rumors] will be right… It’s really fun for me. i still enjoy [it]. I feel it out there, I feel the joy, I feel the happiness, I feel the camaraderie.’

Even before the season started, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport revealed those close to Brady think there is a finality around 2022.

“He has never said it publicly, but multiple parties involved recognize that after last year’s retirement and then retirement, the end is near,” Rapoport said.

“That’s the deal, this is the last year.”

While Brady may be happy with his call, the gossip continues that his wife and supermodel Gisele Bundchen was quite opposed to his return to the competition.

The Brazilian Beauty Reportedly left the couple’s Florida home for a Costa Rican vacation — and has since returned — because she was upset about his decision to return to the NFL after a 40-day retirement.

Gisele Bundchen has finally broken her silence on her husband Tom Brady’s U-turn decision to return to the NFL after initially retiring, saying she wishes he was more ‘present’

Bundchen spoke to Elle magazine for their October issue, expressing a desire to revive her career and the frustration at Brady continuing his career.

‘I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s my turn.’

“I wish he was more present,” she said of her husband. “I’ve certainly had those conversations with him before.

‘But in the end I feel like everyone should make a decision that works for [them]. He must also follow his joy.’

The 42-year-old shared how she felt about stepping out of the spotlight to give Brady the space to become a sporting deity.

‘I’ve done my part, that is’ [to] be for it [Tom]. I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and loving environment for my children to grow up in and support him and his dreams.

“To see him succeed and be fulfilled in his career – that makes me happy.”

But now it seems the Brazilian is more focused than ever on her ambitions beyond being a mother and wife.

“I have a huge list of things I need to do, things I still want to do. At 42 I feel more connected to my goal.’

Bundchen showed her support for Brady, at least online, ahead of the Buccaneers opener, despite not attending the Arlington game.

Brady steered the Buccaneers to a comfortable opening week win at Arlington, in prime time

‘Let’s go @Tom Brady! Let’s go Bucs,” she wrote on Twitter.

US Weekly Bundchen recently reported on internal feelings about Brady’s U-turn, with an insider saying: “Gisele was not happy when Tom retired from the NFL after such a short time. There is tension between them.’

The source continued: “They work through things and try to get out the other side.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was released from training camp for 11 days in August for being preoccupied with private matters.

Brady’s decision to return to play has reportedly sparked tensions between the power couple

“It’s all personal, you know,” the MVP replied when asked about his absence, Aug. 27. “Everyone has different situations that they have to deal with.

“We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot going on, so you need to sort life out as best you can. It’s a continuous process.’

The father of three, shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine with Gisele. His oldest son, Jack, 15, is from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan.

Brady and the Bucs got off to a perfect start and will look to continue their strong start against the bogey team and division rivals New Orleans at Caesar’s Superdome on Sunday.