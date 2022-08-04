Tom Brady receives hilarious cake from Bucs’ Leonard Fournette as the GOAT celebrates his birthday

Who said turning 45 was ever a bad thing? It certainly doesn’t look like it if you’re Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now a year older and friends and family alike have shown their appreciation on his special day.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer running back Leonard Fournette chose to honor Brady in style and arrange a cake that best describes how the people of New England, Tampa and many in the US feel about him.

Fournette gave Brady a custom and sculpted goat cake, made in Tampa by Kristina Lavallee and colleagues at The Cake Girl bakery, just eight miles from the Buccaneers exercise facility.

Tom Brady’s custom cake is 100% sculpted and made 8 miles from the Bucs’ facility

Both Leonard Fournette and Gisele Bundchen celebrated Brady’s 45th birthday on Wednesday

Bucs HQ has taken delivery of the cake, but there is no message or sign of Brady indulging in the self-portrait.

Brady is known for his strict diet that rarely, if ever, contains sugar. Per Rick Stroud, the cake is made of fondant and buttercream. Maybe Brady will leave it to Fournette and his teammates to enjoy it.

Meanwhile, Gisele Bundchen, the supermodel wife of the Tampa Bay quarterback, provided her husband with a less tangible, more romantic gift.

Brady has been on training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the past few days

Bundchen took to Instagram to praise her husband’s willpower, personality and style

On Wednesday morning on Instagram, Bundchen praised her husband’s willpower, style and personality, posting a photo of the 45-year-old with his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

‘Happy Birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable people [sic] I know!

“@TomBrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you the best things in life!”

Bundchen and Brady married in 2009 and lived together in Massachusetts before moving to Tampa in 2020.

With new Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles at the helm, Brady hopes his 45th year will coincide with an eighth Super Bowl ring.