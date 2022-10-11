Tom Brady opens up about ‘intense stress’ but doesn’t mention Gisele Bündchen amid divorce rumors

Tom Brady opened up about the “intense stress” he faces but curiously stopped naming his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen amid divorce rumors in the latest episode of his SiriusXM Podcast.

In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has talked about his parents and children on the program, but he hasn’t named his wife in three episodes as reports of a potential split are mounting.

“Everyone has different situations, you know, in their lives and kids and, you know, you worry about their mental health,” Brady told co-host Jim Gray, who inquired about the mental health of the seven-time Super Bowl winner. “You’re worried about your parents, of course, about yourself. You know, I think I’ve had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in the sport.

“I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all have to deal with, and how do you relieve stress so you don’t do yourself so much damage from some sort of stress response?”

Bündchen was seen with her spiritual healer in Miami for the second time this month, amid her reported divorce from Brady.

Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, reportedly hired divorce lawyers 13 years after saying “I do” in 2009, according to multiple reports. The supermodel, who has not attended any Bucs games this season, took the lead in hiring a lawyer and followed the NFL star as he “watched out what to do,” according to People.

Some have speculated that the matter has to do with Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after a brief offseason retirement, and Bündchen has made it clear that she has sacrificed herself for their family and his career.

‘I’ve done my part, that is’ [to] be for it [Tom]’ she told Elle Magazine. “I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and support him and his dreams.

“Watching my kids succeed and become the beautiful little people they are, see him succeed and be fulfilled in his career – it makes me happy. At this point in my life I feel like I did a good job.

“I have a huge list of things I need to do, things I still want to do. At 42, I feel more connected to my goal,” said Bündchen.

In his podcast, Brady emphasized the importance of work-life balance, while continuing to omit his wife.

“And I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, sucking it up and dealing with it,” Brady said. “And I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in the present day, with how quickly things in life move for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have.

“And also, you know, I think there’s a part of us that’s held to a certain standard that we’re almost inhumane,” he continued. “You know, you hear this a lot from people who say, you know, ‘I’m only human.” We are only human. We are not inhuman. We are not immune to many of the things life brings us. We are not robots.

“You wake up every day trying to do the best you can, understanding that life has its stress and dealing with it with a great support system and understanding and some introspectivity in your life where you can look at yourself and say, what should I spend my time and energy on?

And how can I reduce some of the stress and reduce the burden on me so that I can be good to those around me? So those are all different things you’re working on. I worked with them when I was 20. There were many things I experienced when I was 20. There were many things that I experienced when I was in my thirties.’

The couple have two children together – a 9-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein – in addition to Brady’s 15-year-old son Jack, who lives with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan. , in New York City

Brady then added, “There are things I go through when I’m in my 40s,” but again, he forgot to mention his wife or reported marital problems.

“And it’s life,” Brady said. ‘And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We try to do the best we can.’

For the past few weeks, rumors have circulated that the two are splitting up after an epic battle and are now mulling over how to divide their multi-million dollar empire.

“I don’t think anything is coming back now. They both have a lawyer and are investigating what a split entails, who gets what and what the finances will be,” an anonymous source told Page Six.

Legal experts speculate that Brady and Bündchen would file a case in Florida, where they are primarily based after a decade in Boston.

Another source told the Post that the couple is assessing how they would divide their $26 million real estate portfolio.

Construction continues on the home of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek, Biscayne Bay, home to billionaires, celebrities and professional athletes, earning it the nickname Billionaire Bunker

Recently, the couple bought a $17 million home on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, an area jokingly referred to as “Billionaires Bunker.”

Since rumors of tensions between the couple first surfaced, multiple reports have claimed that Brady’s decision to retire earlier this year was the root of their marital woes.

He had initially stopped partly to focus on his family – as he promised to spend more time with them, as Gisele “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my children deserve what they need from me as a father.” .

Many believed that Brady’s return became a point of contention for Bündchen. However, their split is completely unrelated to the former Patriots star’s football career, DailyMail.com can confirm.

Bündchen is her husband’s “number one cheerleader” and said she wouldn’t care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still led to them living separately from each other.

