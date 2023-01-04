Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson listed among top donators as Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe exceeds $6M

NFL stars Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson are among the top contributors to an online fundraiser set up by Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin that has received more than $6 million in donations.

Stafford would have donated $12,000, while contributions from Brady and from Wilson and his wife Ciara total $10,000 according to the GoFundMe page.

Original made in 2020 aiming to raise $2,500 for a toy drive, Hamlin’s fundraiser received a massive increase in donations after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

In their latest update Tuesday afternoon, the Bills said Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Family friend Jordon Rooney said Hamlin showed signs of progress overnightaccording to an ESPN report Wednesday.

“Goods pray for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady tweeted Tuesday. “Moments like these put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful to our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support that I know they will continue to provide.”

Other top donors listed on Hamlin’s GoFundMe page include the New England Patriots and owner Robert Craft for $18,003, the Houston Texans for $10,003, and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and his wife, Devanne, for $5,000.

“Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a means to make lasting impact on his community,” Hamlin’s representatives wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page.

“The foundation supports toy rides, back-to-school rides, kids camps and more. We are hopeful about Damar’s future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contributions.”

Monday’s game was postponed after the scary moment, which occurred with 5:58 left in the first quarter after Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The game will not resume this weekand the NFL hasn’t said if it will ever be completed.

The Bills have called up Hamlin from Pittsburgh in 2021. He is in his second season with the team.

