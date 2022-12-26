Tom Brady leaves Gisele Bundchen OUT in special Christmas greeting during game interview

Tom Brady opted not to include his ex-wife and supermodel, Gisele Bundchen, in a Christmas greeting he gave during an interview after his team’s victory on Sunday.

The 45-year-old football quarterback included family members such as his ‘parents’ and ‘children’ in a holiday greeting, but the 42-year-old Brazilian star was not included, he reported. The New York Post.

The sports star, who played on Christmas Day for the first time this year, recently revealed on the Sirius XM podcast Let’s Go that he would be spending the day after Christmas with his kids.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback briefly opened up to Melissa Stark for a brief NBC Sunday Night Football interview on the crowded field.

After playing the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, Tom expressed, “I want to say hello to my parents, my sisters, my children, I love you all, I hope you had a good time.”

The football star, who has worked professionally in the NFL for 22 years, added: “Hope you had a good time, Merry Christmas everyone, see you soon.”

However, in his cry, Brady dumped his ex-wife, Gisele, after the two finalized their divorce in early October after 13 years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Tom opened up even more about his vacation plans during his Sirius XM Podcast, Let’s Go.

He had admitted that playing over the Christmas break would be the first time for him, expressing that “it will be a new experience that I have never had before and one that I will learn to handle.” And I think that’s what life is all about.

The footballer further added during the podcast episode: ‘I’m going to learn to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m going to have to learn to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.’

He then went on to reveal his special plans after the big game on Sunday, stating that he was looking forward to “celebrating Christmas with my kids the next day.”

Tom shares two sons, Benjamin, 13, and a daughter, Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife, Gisele, along with another son, Jack, 15, whom he shares from a previous relationship with actress, Bridget Moynahan.

The soccer star and the Brazilian supermodel first crossed paths in 2006 and officially began dating a year later, in 2007. The two stars tied the knot in 2009 in California, followed by a second ceremony in Costa Rica two months later.

In early February of this year, Tom revealed that he had made the decision to retire from football. “Gisele has been waiting for her to retire for a few years, especially after she won the Super Bowl with the Bucs,” a source close to the couple reported. People.

‘She is very happy because she would really care about him. She hates to see him get hit,” the source added to the post.

A month later, in March, Tom announced that he had made the decision to continue playing professional soccer, with his wife initially rooting for the star of the sport.

However, in September, a source told People: “There is a lot of tension. I was so happy when he announced his withdrawal, and I wasn’t thrilled when he took it back.’

A separate source told the entertainment publication: “She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but she sure does hate the way he handled retirement and coming back.”

A month later, in October, the couple filed for divorce, which was approved by the court the same day, with their marriage legally ‘dissolved’.

Since their split, the two stars have focused on co-parenting and raising their children. “Kids love them both, and they will have full access to both, whenever they want. They’re not that vengeful,’ a source said. People in November.

