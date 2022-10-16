Tom Brady is mocked on social media after angry rant at Bucs team

Tom Brady has been mocked on social media after launching a foul-mouthed rant against his underperforming teammates in Tampa Bay following reports that he and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers.

Brady didn’t stop to let Bucs’ offensive line know how he felt during their 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

His impassioned speech comes amid divorce rumors after weeks of mounting speculation about the state of his marriage to Bundchen.

According to multiple reports, Bundchen, 42, and Brady, 45, reportedly hired divorce lawyers 13 years after saying “I do” in 2009.

The supermodel, who has not attended any Bucs games this season, took the lead in hiring a lawyer and followed the NFL star as he “watched out what to do,” according to People.

Some have speculated that the issue has to do with Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after a brief off-season retirement, and Bundchen has made it clear that she has sacrificed for their family and his career.

WARNING – BAD LANGUAGE

Tom Brady launched a dirty diatribe against his underperforming Tampa Bay teammates

Bundchen, 42, and Brady, 45, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers 13 years after saying ‘I do’ in 2009, according to multiple reports

Brady has been mocked on social media after rant amid divorce rumors from his wife

Brady cut a frustrated figure in the week 6 matchup and wanted more of his offensive line with the team trailing 10-6 in the second quarter.

“You’re so much better than the way you play,” Brady said when picked up by the FOX television cameras.

Not all of the audio was heard in the footage, but Brady dropped another f-bomb in his angry talk to his teammates.

Social media users took to Twitter to make fun of Brady reaching boiling point against the Steelers.

One wrote, “I didn’t leave my wife and kids to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers—probably Tom Brady.”

Another added: ‘Tom Brady sacrificed the love of his wife and children to lose to Mitch Trubisky [Steelers quarterback] ??? While someone said, “I can’t believe Tom Brady chose to lose to the Steelers instead of his wife.”

Brady cut a frustrated figure as the Bucs lost 20-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL on Sunday

Fans continued with a Tweet that read: “Brady separated from his wife so he could come out of retirement and lose to the Steelers.”

Bundchen was spotted at her spiritual healer in Miami for the second time this month on Wednesday, amid her reported friction with Brady.

‘I’ve done my part, that is’ [to] be for it [Tom]Bundchen previously told Elle Magazine. “I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and support him and his dreams.

“Watching my kids succeed and become the beautiful little people they are, see him succeed and be fulfilled in his career – it makes me happy. At this point in my life I feel like I did a good job.

“I have a huge list of things I need to do, things I still want to do. At 42, I feel more connected to my goal,” Bundchen said.

Only last week Brady, who threw a tablet on the ground in a sideline game last month, opened up about the “intense stress” he faces in the latest episode of his SiriusXM Podcast.

He has talked about his parents and children on the program, but has not yet named his wife in three episodes, as reports of a possible split are mounting.

In his podcast, Brady emphasized the importance of work-life balance, while continuing to omit his wife.

“And I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, sucking it up and dealing with it,” Brady said. “And I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in the present day, with how quickly things in life move for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have.

“And also, you know, I think there’s a part of us that’s held to a certain standard that we’re almost inhumane,” he continued. “You know, you hear this a lot from people who say, you know, ‘I’m only human.” We are only human. We are not inhuman. We are not immune to many of the things life brings us. We are not robots.

“You wake up every day trying to do the best you can, understanding that life has its stress and dealing with it with a great support system and understanding and some introspectivity in your life where you can look at yourself and say, what should I spend my time and energy on?

The couple have two children together – a 9-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein – in addition to Brady’s 15-year-old son Jack, who lives with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan. , in New York City

And how can I reduce some of the stress and reduce the burden on me so that I can be good to those around me? So those are all different things you’re working on. I worked with them when I was 20. There were many things I experienced when I was 20. There were many things that I experienced when I was in my thirties.’

Brady then added, “There are things I go through when I’m in my 40s,” but again, he forgot to mention his wife or reported marital problems.

“And it’s life,” Brady said. ‘And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We try to do the best we can.’

For the past few weeks, rumors have circulated that the two are splitting up after an epic battle and are now mulling over how to divide their multi-million dollar empire.

“I don’t think anything is coming back now. They both have a lawyer and are investigating what a split entails, who gets what and what the finances will be,” an anonymous source told Page Six.

Construction of Brady and Bundchen’s home on Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek of Biscayne Bay continues, home to billionaires, celebrities and professional athletes, earning it the nickname Billionaire Bunker

Legal experts speculate that Brady and Bundchen would file a case in Florida, where they are primarily based after a decade in Boston.

Another source told the Post that the couple is assessing how they would divide their $26 million real estate portfolio.

Recently, the couple bought a $17 million home on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, an area jokingly referred to as “Billionaires Bunker.”

Gisele and Brady (seen together in 2018) have each hired divorce lawyers and are mulling over how to split their multi-million dollar fortune

Since rumors of tensions between the couple first emerged, multiple reports have claimed that Brady’s decision to retire earlier this year was the root of their marital woes.

He had initially partially stopped to focus on his family – as he promised to spend more time with them, as Gisele “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my children deserve what they need from me as a father.” .

Many believed that Brady’s return became a point of contention for Bundchen. However, their split is completely unrelated to the former Patriots star’s football career, DailyMail.com can confirm.

Bundchen is her husband’s “number one cheerleader” and said she wouldn’t care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still led to them living separately from each other.

The couple have two children together – a 9-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein – in addition to Brady’s 15-year-old son Jack, who lives with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan. , in New York City.