Tom Brady hurls tablet to the ground in frustration during Tampa Bay’s win over New Orleans

NFL superstar Tom Brady was seen throwing a team tablet to the ground during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Buccaneers eventually prevailed over the Saints in the Superdome with a 20-10 win, but it had been a close game until the fourth quarter, with Tampa Bay trailing 3-0 for a while, and the tension was clearly getting to Brady.

The quarterback hasn’t been able to figure out his NFC South rival since joining the Bucs in 2020, and as his struggles continued in Week 2 on Sunday, he didn’t hide his frustrations.

After one of many failed Buccaneers drives, Brady nailed his tablet device to the sideline.

It wasn’t the first time Brady started throwing tablets around, when he threw one off the bench in a 9-0 loss to the Saints in December.

He later received a warning from the league for taking out his frustrations on the electronic device after the incident.

‘I can’t throw another surface or I’ll get fined. Imagine that. Imagine that,’ Brady said earlier on his ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast.

‘I don’t want to throw another surface. Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.’

It remains to be seen if Brady will be hit with another warning for his tablet-tossing this coming week, but the league didn’t hold back on making his colleagues pay after Week 1.

Five NFL players were fined more than $54,000 combined for unsportsmanlike conduct in the first week of the season, including star receivers Stefon Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase.

While it’s not clear what the NFL’s ruling will be, fans have already taken to social media to voice their opinions on his actions.

Many claimed the league let the star ‘get away with it’ comparing his behavior to an ‘angry 16-year-old’.

One posted: ‘Tom Brady’s competitive fire** is once again on full display! That is why he is the GOAT and has seven rings!

“** screams obscenities at teammates and coaches, and throws his helmet and tablet to the ground like an angst-ridden 16-year-old who stepped up on Monster named Kyle.”

Another compared Brady to former President Donald Trump, claiming the media elevated his behavior.

They wrote: ‘Idc what no one is saying @TomBrady is the #DonaldTrump of football and the #NFL lets get away with it and the media glorifies his behavior while denigrating every black athlete for similar behavior! #NFL Bully’

Others argued that Brady’s Green Bay Packers counterpart Aaron Rodgers would face backlash for acting similarly.

Former Packers wide receiver James Jones tweeted: ‘If @AaronRodgers12 acted like Tom Brady on the sidelines, he wouldn’t be labeled a competitor.’

One fan was also quick to point out the differences, writing: ‘Aaron Rodgers frowns:

‘Media: Aaron Rodgers is dramatic and a terrible leader.

‘Tom Brady curses his entire team:

Media: Tom Brady is encouraging and a great leader.’

Some found the funny side of the incident, joking that Microsoft ‘might want to sit out’ Brady’s next clash with the Saints.

“Microsoft must be fed up with Tom Brady,” said one.

Another wrote: ‘The Microsoft tablet might sit out the next time Tom Brady plays the Saints.’

Tampa Bay will face Rodgers and the Packers next when they host Green Bay next Sunday in Week 3.