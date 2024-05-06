Tom Brady Fans Are Hysterical Over Netflix Roast As They Hail The Quarterback’s Jokes A 10/10

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 46, had to be a good sport and prepare when several of his friends and comedians brutally mocked him during his Netflix roast on Sunday.

Greatest Roast Ever: Tom Brady, which was part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, was broadcast live, which Netflix touted as the first live-streamed, unedited roast. The festivities were held at the Kia Forum of Los Angeles in Inglewood.

And fans of the former NFL star weren’t disappointed, taking to social media to praise the “phenomenal” jokes, both from the comedians and the quarterback himself.

Many jokes during the star-studded show poked fun at Tom Brady’s divorce from model Gisele Bundchen, 43, and his move in with Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 35.

Among those roasting the retired quarterback on Sunday were host Kevin Hart, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, Nikki Glaser and Kim Kardashian.

Later that night, Tom had the opportunity to hit back at the relentless jokes as he responded to Kim with a cheap blow about her ex-husband Kanye West.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight…not because of this but because her kids are home with their dad,” the NFL legend said, leaving the crowd roaring.

It came after the SKIMS founder took to the stage in Los Angeles to a chorus of boos to hilariously end speculation that she and the former quarterback had been a couple, while using her ex-stepfather as an excuse .

She joked, “I know there were some rumors that Tom and I were dating and I would never say if we did or not, I would just release the tape,” she opened, mocking her leaked sex tape with Ray J.

“But what I do know is that it would never work,” he continued. ‘A former athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair… you remind me too much of my stepfather now. Part of me thinks you’d want to undress me just to try on clothes.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans joked: ‘I never thought I’d see Tom Brady completely destroy Kim Kardashian. That’s my GOAT.’

‘Tom Brady’s roast was exceptional. You have to check it.’

‘I will say. That ‘Tom Brady Roast’ was a 10/10.

Nikki Glaser, 39, was one of the comedians who criticized the athlete for their separation during the special.

Tom and Gisele, who share two children, finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage; the former couple seen at the Met Gala in 2018

‘That roast of Tom Brady was A+. They all killed him. Incredible.’

“Bro, this Tom Brady roast was phenomenal.”

“This was the best thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

‘I just saw it. It’s literally one of the three best hours of my life. This was so much fun.’

“How much shit would it be for Tom… Oh my God, just knowing that your ex-wife’s new boyfriend could beat your ass while eating hers,” he told the crowd.

“Tom, the only thing dumber than saying ‘yes’ to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey, honey, you should try jiu-jitsu,'” he continued.

Tom and Gisele, who share two children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage.

Fans even went so far as to claim that Nikki Glaser’s brutal performance made “history for women in comedy.”

Gisele began training jiu-jitsu in 2021, when she is believed to have met Joaquim, her instructor. The news of their relationship was publicly confirmed in February 2024.

In another direct swipe, Nikki added, “You have seven rings… well, eight now that Gisele gave you hers back.”

‘Nikki Glaser: “Knowing that your ex-wife and your boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers” Tom Brady cooks lmfao.’

‘I’m sorry, but watching Nikki Glaser at Tom Brady’s Roast was watching her make history for women in comedy. Literally perfect.’

‘POV: *Nikki Glaser writing her jokes for Tom Brady’s roast*’, along with a GIF of a page on fire.

‘Nikki Glaser killed him. The Roast of Tom Brady is actually quite entertaining.’

However, some taunts didn’t land as well as others, with America’s ‘Roastmaster General’ Jeff Ross throwing a throw that the quarterback didn’t like.

Social media reaction appeared to be in Ross’s favor, with some saying it looked like the incident would become a sequel to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Ross uttered a phrase that referred to when Brady introduced himself to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Tom became a Patriot, moved to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that skinny rookie walked into owner Robert Kraft’s office and said, ‘I’m the most important decision your organization has ever made.’ .. “You like massages,” Ross joked.

It sparked laughter in the room, but Brady seemed unimpressed by the joke and approached him in the middle of his presentation.

“Don’t say that s**t again,” Brady said with a smile, his hand poorly covering the microphone.

That joke, of course, was a reference to when Kraft was one of 25 people facing a misdemeanor charge for soliciting prostitution at a Florida spa in February 2019.

Kraft pleaded not guilty. The charges were later dropped in September 2019 after a Florida appeals court ruled that his constitutional rights had been violated.

Viewers joked: “Tom Brady wasn’t a fan of this Robert Kraft joke… It felt like a close to Will Smith moment.”

“Tom Brady didn’t feel Jeff Ross’ massage joke about him and Robert Kraft was his roast.”

“Tom Brady almost slaps Jeff Ross after a joke he made about Robert Kraft”.