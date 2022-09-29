Tom Brady donates to the Florida’s Hurricane Ian Disaster Fund

Tom Brady has said he will make a donation to the Hurricane Ian Florida Disaster Fund and has encouraged others to do the same.

The legendary NFL figure took to Twitter on Thursday to make the call, shortly after it was announced that his Tampa Bay Buccaneers team will play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

The Bucs have been practicing in Miami all week as the hurricane hit.

Brady wrote on Twitter: ‘Luckily (sic) were able to go home Sunday night but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same.

“I will make a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I hope the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”

He didn’t say how much he would donate, but added: “Our neighbors support us endlessly, it’s time to give something back.”

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that the Bucs would host the game on Sunday night.

Brady’s team said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the many thousands in southwest Florida who were hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

“We are also very grateful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging effects of this powerful storm.

“We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and government agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.”

The team also thanked first responders “who are already fighting the elements, saving lives and helping our neighbors in the most affected areas in our south.”

Rescue teams waded through flooded streets on Thursday, using boats to rescue people trapped after Hurricane Ian devastated a cross-section of Florida, bringing torrential rains that engulfed more communities.

The devastation began to become apparent a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the US. The storm flooded homes on both coasts of the state, cut the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and cut off electricity for 2.67 million homes and businesses in Florida. At least one man was confirmed dead.

“We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. “The amount of water that has risen, and is likely to continue to rise today, even after the storm is over, is in fact a 500-year flood event.”

The NFL is going to take its chances with Hurricane Ian by hosting Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium (pictured)

Boats pictured scattered among mobile homes after Ian attacked Florida’s San Carlos area

Though it had downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said storm surge and flooding rains remained a threat as Ian crawled across the Florida peninsula and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean north of Cape Canaveral.

Forecasters predicted a northward turn toward South Carolina and a hurricane warning was issued for the state’s shoreline.

Sheriffs in southwest Florida said 911 centers were overrun by thousands of stranded callers, some with life-threatening emergencies. The U.S. Coast Guard began rescue efforts on barrier islands near where the Ian struck around dawn, DeSantis said. Firefighters also responded to flooded areas.