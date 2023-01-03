Tom Brady donates $10k while ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani also donates $1k to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive

<!–

Donations from fellow NFL players and fans are pouring in for Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills’ safety remains critical and is “on the rise in a positive way,” his uncle Dorrian Glenn said. CNN.

The GoFundMe page for the Toy Drive launched in 2020 and had an initial goal of raising $2,500, but has since surpassed $4.9 million in donations since Hamlin’s collapse, as of Tuesday night.

One of the most recent and largest donations was $10,000. It was sent by none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who also shared a public statement of support for the 24-year-old Hamlin.

Tampa Bay Buccaaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left), 45, donated $5,000 to Damar Hamlin’s (right) Toy Drive on Tuesday, according to Bills Safety’s Go Fund Me page

Buffalo Bills players gathered around Hamlin as medics rushed him to hospital after giving the 24-year-old CPR

Jordon Rooney – friend and marketing representative of the 2021 NFL draft pick – said the money raised for the Toy Drive will mean so much to the player, who remains intubated.

However, are uncle said By Tuesday, he now only needs 50 percent oxygen.

“His family said today that we can’t just do a toy ride right now,” Rooney said. “He started that toy ride in college when he didn’t have the money to do a toy ride himself.

“So somebody dug that up from 2020. I had to figure out how to get the password today because there’s $3.5 million in there, but I finally got into it.

“I’m excited for Damar to see that, because things like that mean so much to him. He just spoke to me last week like, “Hey Jordon, we need to set up my camp this summer, we need to start finding sponsors for the camp.” We don’t need any more sponsors.’

Other high-profile personalities who contributed to Hamlin’s cause include former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani (1994-2001). He donated $1,000 in donations, while DropBox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi also donated $5,000 to the Toy Drive.

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Guiliani (right) also donated $1,000 to Hamlin’s Toy Drive on Tuesday

Arash Ferdowsi (right), Dropbox co-founder, donated $5,000 to charity

American-Canadian wrestler Chris Jericho (pictured) also donated $5,000 to Hamlin’s charity

American-Canadian wrestler Chris Jericho contributed $5,000 in donations to the GoFundMe page, while the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks donated $5,000 and $1,000 each, respectively.

In addition to Brady, New England safety Devin McCourty also contributed to the cause. The 35-year-old donated $2,000, while two of his teammates, cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones, contributed $1,000 each to the fundraiser.

The Patriots’ backup quarterback Brian Hoyer also donated a similar amount, as did New York Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry and ex-Bengels and LA Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamlin’s family thanked those who donated and kept the Bills players in their thoughts.

“Your generosity and compassion mean a lot to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers,” the statement read in part.