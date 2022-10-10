Tom Brady ‘deserved a penalty’ after kicking Falcon’s Grady Jarrett multiple times on Sunday

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tom Brady has faced backlash in the wake of the Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons on Sunday, following the emergence of footage that appears to show him kicking Grady Jarrett during multiple plays.

Jarrett was ticketed for assaulting the passerby after what many saw as a typical sack at the end of the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay. The 6-foot, 305-pound defensive end wrapped Brady from behind in third and flipped him to the ground.

Brady, 45, then appeared to have kicked his leg up at Jarrett as the Falcons player was already back on his feet, celebrating the sack with his teammates before being ruled out by referee Jerome Boger.

Before the controversial decision, Brady also appeared to have side-kicked Jarrett in a different way, as both players lay on the ground and got tangled up.

Tom Brady trying to kick an opponent immediately stands up and begs for a rough call from the passerby and gets it is the most Tom damn Brady thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/JUEMjcOI76 — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) October 9, 2022

Tom Brady, 45, was accused of kicking Garrett on several occasions during Sunday’s game

Several NFL fans, mostly from Atlanta, pointed to the two separate moments on social media, before they were mentioned on national television.

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark, who played for the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) and the Pittsburgh Steelers, said on ESPN’s morning show “Get Up” that he thought Brady’s antics were intentional.

Host Mike Greenberg added fuel to the fire, stating that the seven-time Super Bowl champion “deserved a penalty” for his kicks.

One of the two moments was when Falcon Grady Jarrett’s defensive end was the legendary QB. fired

“Anyone who does that throws a penalty at the man on the ground,” Greenberg said.

The Falcons were stunned when Boger threw his flag after Brady’s second attempt to kick Jarrett. Head coach Arthur Smith doubled his hands to his head.

“That wasn’t roughing the passerby,” tweeted Hall of Famer and undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe, echoing the reactions of many from the sport.

NFL Referees Were Accused of Biasing Brady by ESPN’s Michael Greenberg

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and threw him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger told a pool reporter after the game. “I made my decision on that.”

Boger was also asked if the call was a specific measure ordered by the league in response to takedowns like the one that injured Tagovailoa.

“No, not necessarily,” he said.

Jarrett declined to comment after the game, but his actions exposed his frustration.

He slammed a trash can and a drinks cooler as he repeated an expletive several times in the tunnel and hallway on his way to the locker room. He said he would discuss the call on his Tuesday radio show.