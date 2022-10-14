Tom Brady ‘could be fined for attempting to kick Grady Jarrett’ as NFL reviews roughing call

Tom Brady could reportedly face a fine from the NFL after the league viewed footage of Grady Jarrett’s controversial roughing-the-passer penalty to assess whether the quarterback attempted to kick the Atlanta Flacons’ defense.

Brady and Tampa Bay led the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 with just over three minutes left when he was sacked by Grady Jarrett for a 10 yards loss in third.

The game would have forced Tampa Bay to punt and would have returned the ball to Atlanta with a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.

Tom Brady trying to kick an opponent immediately stands up and begs for a rough call from the passerby and gets it is the most Tom damn Brady thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/JUEMjcOI76 — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) October 9, 2022

Instead, Jarrett’s apparently routine sack was spotted for ripping off the passerby, giving the Bucs another series of downs and pushing them 15 yards further.

However, before the disputed decision, Brady appeared to have kicked his leg up at Jarrett as the Falcons player was already back on his feet, celebrating the sack with his teammates before being ruled out by referee Jerome Boger.

Brady appeared to have side-kicked Jarrett on another move before, as both players lay on the ground and got tangled up.

Brady may not have been sentenced, but he could now face a fine following an NFL review of the footage, according to the Associated Press. Spade penalties are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second.

Brady was fired by the Falcons defense for a loss of 10 yards on the third down

The seemingly routine bag was controversially flagged for roughing the passerby on the QB

Several NFL fans pointed to the two separate moments on social media and criticized Brady for his actions.

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark, who played for the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers, also weighed in on the incident on ESPN’s morning show “Get Up,” saying he thought Brady’s antics were intentional.

Host Mike Greenberg added fuel to the fire, stating that the seven-time Super Bowl champion “deserved a penalty” for his kicks.

“Anyone who does that throws a penalty at the man on the ground,” Greenberg said.

The divisive penalty was followed by an equally controversial call to Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones over Derek Carr on Monday Night Football.

Jarrett and Jones are automatically subject to fines for harsh penalties that sparked outrage from players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.

The Brady call was criticized by both former NFL stars and fans on social media, before Jones’ penalty received the same treatment.

“The Falcons have been robbed,” said Robert Griffin III, former Washington quarterback. “Hitting the QB hard doesn’t equal Roughing the Passer, even if it’s Tom Brady.”

“What a horrible incitement from the passerby call to Atlanta. Terribly awful,” said former Chiefs and Browns Offensive Lineman Mitchell Schwartz.

“Tom Brady lifting the call from passersby is the worst of the season,” said Cris Carter, the Hall of Fame wide recipient.

Ex-pros were full of criticism for the groundbreaking call to Brady when the Bucs won

“Make it less obvious you’re trying to help Brady, please @NFLOfficiating,” a fan cracked.

One account took to social media to denounce the call as a “disgrace to the competition” in fierce criticism.

Speaking about the call to punish Jones for roughing up the passerby, a fan wrote on social media: ‘Carr technically tackled Chris Jones and Chris Jones called for roughing up the passer-by??? Force fumble, recovery and penalized. Must be the worst call ever #MNF’

Chiefs’ Chris Jones (right) was penalized for a similar incident against the Raiders Monday

The referee ruled that defensive Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr (4)

Football fans and former players were equally outraged by the decision to punish Jones

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton also chimed in, saying, “Terrible call @Chiefs @Raiders game. @NFLOfficiating needs a lot of work to rough up the passerby!!’

Fines for inciting the passerby are $15,000 for the first offense and $20,000 for the second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

The league usually informs players on Friday about penalties from the previous week’s matches.