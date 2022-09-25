Tom Brady ‘broke TWO tablets’ in furious meltdown vs. the Saints… after he was ‘pretty p***ed’

<!–

Tom Brady broke not one, but two tablets in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fiery 20-10 victory over NFC South division rival New Orleans.

Brady was seen throwing a tablet in anger during last Sunday’s game with his Tampa Bay team struggling for offensive continuity.

According to ESPN NFL insider, Adam Scheftermore than one tablet met its end at Brady’s hand.

In fact, three tablets were destroyed on the Bucs’ sideline — two reportedly by Brady — in a tense NFC South matchup with the road team’missing tablets.’

This is the second time Brady has broken a tablet(s) while playing the New Orleans Saints after throwing the Microsoft device during a 9-0 loss in December 2021.

“I try to make sure I don’t throw my arm out when I throw it,” Brady joked Monday during his weekly magazine. let’s go podcast. “But I was pretty p***ed yesterday.”

Driven in large part by their defense, Brady and the Buccaneers were able to overcome the Saints

‘Unfortunately, I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet. I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating,’ Brady joked again.

‘I didn’t do a very good job of (staying calm) and I have to really pay attention to that going forward and get my emotions in a good place so that allows me to be the best player I can be. ‘

Brady will hope to be more unruffled ahead of the Bucs’ mouth-watering matchup against Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers late Sunday afternoon.

But his patience will be tested after receiver Mike Evans’ one-game suspension for shoving Saints corner Marshon Lattimore.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in an on-field brawl during Sunday’s Week 2 win over the rival Saints in New Orleans

Evans appealed the decision, which was heard Tuesday by James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA.

The Thrash heard Evans’ previous appeal when he was suspended in 2017 for another on-field altercation with the Lattimore running back and upheld that ruling as well.

Evans was ejected in the fourth quarter before the Bucs went on to win.