Tom Brady blasts the NFL’s ‘ridiculous’ decision to hand Mike Evans a one-game suspension

Tom Brady has overturned the NFL’s one-game suspension of star Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the wake of the Saints-Buccaneers close game.

The incident occurred after a third-down incompletion, when Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore began jawing at Brady.

Evans sprinted in before knocking Lattimore down in a display of aggression. The league announced Monday that Evans would be suspended for one game, meaning he will miss the team’s decisive showdown with Green Bay on Sunday.

Tom Brady is unhappy with the NFL’s suspension of receiver Mike Evans (L) after his push

Bucs quarterback Brady was far from happy with the league’s decision, which Evans has appealed.

“I don’t think it deserved any kind of suspension,” Brady said on his weekly paper Let’s go! podcast with Jim Gray.

‘I think it’s ridiculous. Hopefully we can get past it and get to a better place,

‘I don’t think Mike should be the one to be blamed and singled out. Unfortunately, he has been, and that’s just the reality of life in the NFL.’

While Brady may have been unhappy with the final outcome, he appreciated Evans’ willingness to protect him.

‘I just think sometimes emotions get the best of us and I love Mike. And the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend,” he said.

And Mike knows how I feel about him. So at the end of the day, emotions are part of sports. Sometimes they boil over and they obviously did (Sunday) and it’s an unfortunate circumstance.’

Evans filed an appeal of his ban, which will be heard on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter.

Evans’ hearing will be heard by James Thrash — who upheld the wideout’s suspension in 2017. The NFL and NFLPA have jointly appointed Thrash to oversee the appeal.

Officially, Evans was found to be in violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8(g), which prohibits “unnecessarily running, diving into, cutting or throwing the body at or at a player who is out of play or should not has reasonably expected such contact by an opponent before or after the ball is dead.’

He also violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which prohibits any action that is “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Marcus Maye (right) and Evans (near R) are tangled up with Lattimore and others in the melee

In a letter to Evans, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote: ‘After a play ended, you walked towards your sideline. Noticing your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran towards that area of ​​the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation.

“You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued between players from both teams,” continued Runyan, a former NFL offensive lineman. “Your aggressive behavior could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

If his suspension is upheld, Evans will be eligible to return to the active roster after the team’s game against Green Bay on Sept. 25. Meanwhile, if the appeal is successful, Evans will play on Sunday.

While Brady’s verbal back-and-forth with Lattimore started things off, Tampa’s Leonard Fournette fanned the flames and got into a shoving match with Lattimore before Evans joined the melee.

The former A&M receiver leveled Lattimore before engaging with a few other Saints players. Evans was previously ejected in a 2017 game for a hit on Lattimore.

“In 2017, I didn’t even get kicked out and it was really a cheap shot,” Evans said. ‘It wasn’t. He punched my teammate in the face and I just pushed him to the ground.’

“It gets spicy when you get to New Orleans,” Evans told The Tampa Bay Times. ‘They are a good team, a physical team.

All I see is Lattimore beating Lee [Fournette] in the face or something and then pushed Tom. ‘That was all I saw. I just pushed him’.

After one of many failed Buccaneers drives, Brady nailed his tablet device to the sideline

A clip of Evans went viral on social media after the clip, in which the landline was filmed clearly shouting to a coach: ‘It’s Tom Brady! What do you want me to do?’

Tempers got out of hand in New Orleans on Sunday, and Brady had his own outburst during the game.

After one of many failed Buccaneers drives, Brady nailed his tablet device to the sideline.

While Brady hasn’t had the smoothest of experiences against the Saints, he admitted he needs better control of his emotions here.

‘I didn’t do a very good job of (staying calm) and I have to really pay attention to that going forward and get my emotions in a good place so that allows me to be the best player I can be. he said on the podcast.

Driven in large part by their defense, Brady and the Buccaneers were able to overcome the Saints

‘I think there are points where you can get too emotional, which I certainly think I was (on Sunday).’

Brady was in a largely jovial mood as he discussed Sunday’s incidents, including the tablet-throwing incident that set social media on fire.

“I try to make sure I don’t throw my arm out when I throw it,” Brady joked.

‘Unfortunately, I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet. I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating.’