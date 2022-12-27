Tom Brady becomes the highest-paid NFL player of all time with $303 million earned in 22 seasons

Tom Brady is not only widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, but he is also now officially the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion now sits atop all NFL alumni with $303 million in career earnings over 22 seasons. Surprisingly, the 45-year-old could have saved more if he hadn’t accepted several discount contracts during his 19-year tenure with the New England Patriots.

Of course, the title of the NFL’s ‘highest paid player’ might not offer Brady much consolation amid a frustrating 7-8 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also recently divorced supermodel Gisele Bundchen following her decision to return to the NFL this year after her brief 40-day retirement.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, 45, made $303 million after 22 seasons playing in the NFL.

However, his divorce from Gisele Bundchen (right) has contributed to a difficult year off the field.

The most money Brady has ever made in a single season was in 2021 when his annual earnings were reported at $39.4 million.

In August, the three-time league MVP became the highest-paid active player in the NFL, earning $75 million this year, including $45 million from off-field endorsements, according to Forbes.

Since then, Brady’s personal fortunes have taken a hit, especially after the collapse of FTX and the high-profile divorce from his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Among a plethora of celebrities and athletes backing the cryptocurrency exchange, the Buccaneers quarterback was named in two separate lawsuits for taking advantage of “unsophisticated investors from across the country.”

Now below Brady on the podium for the highest-paid player in NFL history, the New Orleans Saints are Drew Brees (left) and Ben Roethlisberger (right).

Below Brady on the list of the highest-paid players in NFL history is former New Orleans Saints signalman Drew Brees. He earned $269.7 million over the course of a 19-year career in the league.

Ben Roethlisberger, who only played for the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2004 and last year, is third on the list after earning $267.3 million.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, who has been in and out of the starting lineup under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, rounds out the top four with $267 million.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers, 39, has earned $263.5 million in 17 years playing in the NFL.

Another 52 players have earned at least $100 million in their playing days, including the Peyton brothers and Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford.