Tom Brady, Barack Obama and Billie Jean King lead tributes to Las Vegas Aces after WNBA title win

Despite an eventful day for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, he joined Barack Obama and Billie Jean King in celebrating the Las Vegas Aces’ first-ever WNBA title.

Las Vegas never had a professional sports champion until Sunday, when the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun on the road, 78-71, in Game 4.

Brady tweeted out late Sunday night; ‘Let’s go! @LVAces @Kelseyplum10 @WNBA.’

Former President Barack Obama joined in the well wishes, writing on Twitter: ‘Congratulations to the @LVAces on their first WNBA title! It’s been fun watching coach @BeckyHammon and this team play this season.’

Tennis great Billie Jean King said: ‘Congratulations to the @LVAces and everyone involved in the organization, the fans, the city of Las Vegas and to @BeckyHammon, the first head coach to win a #WNBA title in their debut season since the league’s first championship in 1997 #WNBAFinals.’

Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their inaugural WNBA title after going 9-of-13 from the floor.

She was named Finals MVP after averaging 18.3 points throughout the series.

Vegas finished the final game of the series on an 8-0 run. When the buzzer sounded, league MVP A’ja Wilson, who played every minute of the game, grabbed the ball and stomped the floor before being mobbed by her teammates.

‘We are champions! We are champions! We are champions!’ Wilson screamed at teammates as they donned their championship hats and t-shirts before the trophy ceremony.

Riquna Williams had 17 points for Vegas, Kelsey Plum added 16 points, Jackie Young had 13 and Wilson added 11 points to go with his 14 rebounds.

Aces coach Becky Hammon didn’t get a title in her stellar WNBA career, but on Sunday, her decades-long mission was finally accomplished.

Hammon left an assistant coaching position with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to take over in Las Vegas. The move paid off.

“They’re incredible on the field, but first and foremost they’re incredible people,” Hammon said.

‘They care about each other. They invest in each other. It has been an absolute honor to be their coach. I saw excellence and I wanted to be a part of it.’

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (L) was in attendance when his Aces won instead in Vegas

Hammon also paid tribute to former Aces coach Bill Laimbeer, who was on the floor for the ceremony: ‘He put this team together and saw the pieces.’

Aces owner Mark Davis, who also owns the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, was not with his football team Sunday.

He was in Connecticut to get a trophy. He raised it, then flipped it over to happy players who did the same.

“Las Vegas, we’re world champions,” Davis said.