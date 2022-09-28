Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen hunker down in SEPARATE homes as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen keep their distance amid reports of a clash between the two, even as a hurricane threatens their Florida home.

Tom, 45, and his wife Gisele, 42, are staying in separate homes while in Miami amid the approach of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on the west side of the state in Fort Myers on Wednesday.

A source told Page six on Wednesday that Gisele is staying with the family’s kids in Miami at the house they’ve rented while their mansion is being renovated, but Tom is reportedly not staying with them.

The day before, a source told People that the couple had left Tampa, where they had been based while Tom played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to head back to Miami to be further from the storm’s path.

The rest of Bradys’ team also left Tampa as the storm approached.

While Gisele is locked up with their children – Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, nine – Tom resides elsewhere, although the source did not specify where.

The former Patriots star also has 15-year-old son Jack from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. He joined the younger kids to attend his father’s first home game of the season earlier this week, although Gisele was not present.

Earlier this month, she was spotted shopping in New York City amid rumors of marital trouble with her athlete husband.

On Monday, Tom gave listeners of his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray a look at his preparations at his home in Tampa for the approaching hurricane.

“I don’t think anyone is really prepared for this,” he said. ‘I know I’ve been preparing all morning and getting all my stuff’ [that I keep] outside, try to put it inside, try to get all the stuff on the floor a little bit higher.

“I’m here by the bay, so they’re talking about pretty high storm surges and it’s scary,” he continued. “I’ll say it’s scary when it really falls on your doormat.”

Although his home in Tampa is north of where Ian made landfall, it can still face significant wind, rain and storm surges from the hurricane, which has brought winds of up to 240 miles per hour.

Ready to go: On Monday, Tom said in his podcast that he packed the family’s Tampa home, where they stay during his season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; seen in November 2020

The family’s Miami home, which is further from the hurricane’s path, could also experience significant bad weather, although it is less likely to be affected.

While Tom is in Miami, his team is expected to continue training their team while it awaits the hurricane.

The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, although the NFL announced the game could be moved to Minneapolis if weather or hurricane-related damage prevents the game from going ahead as scheduled.