Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen are in a ‘fight’ and have had ‘heated arguments’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen “are arguing at the moment,” reportedly as a result of his decision to retire from the NFL.

Gisele, 42, has reportedly left their Tampa Bay, Florida home Page sixwhile Tom, 45, is there for team training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sources at the outlet revealed that the married couple has had a “series of arguments” over his decision to retire and play his 23rd season in the NFL.

“Tom and Gisele are arguing right now,” a Page Six source said.

There have been problems in the marriage due to his decision not to retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” the insider said.

They added that it has happened before, but the duo has always reconciled.

Gisele has reportedly left Florida and is on his way to Costa Rica.

“They had agreed that he would retire to focus on the family, but then he changed his mind,” the source said.

“They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a little hot-headed – she has that Brazilian heat,” the insider said.

Last month Tom missed 11 days of training, and when asked why, Tom said, “It’s all personal.”

Added: ‘Everyone has different situations that they have to deal with. We all have truly unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on.’

Tom and Gisele have two children together: son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, nine; he also has son Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

In March, Tom announced that he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 40 days of retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Twitter to explain his decision to return: “Over the past two months I realized that my place is still on the list and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I will be back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.’

In May, Gisiele said: British Vogue that it takes works to have a relationship: ‘I don’t think’ relationships just happen. It is never the fairy tale that people want to believe. It takes effort to really align with someone, especially if you have kids.’

Add: ‘His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.’

The lovebirds were married on February 26, 2009 in Santa Monica, in a wedding they staged in just 10 days.